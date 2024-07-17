Meghan Markle debuts a new foundation and you should see her skin shine

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible last week; in fact, we are still reeling over her first public appearance in two months and it was well worth the wait.

Meghan wowed the crowd at the ESPY Awards, not just because she looked sublimely beautiful in her white halterneck gown as she accompanied her husband Prince Harry, but because her skin was positively glistening.

The mother-of-two is known for her amazing skin and on that night, it looked better than ever. It came as no surprise that her trusty makeup artist Daniel Martin was the man behind the look, as always.

Daniel, who is Global Director of Artistry at Tatcha, one of the skincare brands Meghan adores, very rarely lists the products he uses on the royal as he likes to keep things private. But, he uploaded a snapshot of his dear friend on Instagram, and gave some hints as to what he used for the awards show, which fans (and us) really appreciated!

One fan instantly wrote: "I love !!!! What foundation did you use? You are an inspiration." Daniel wrote: "I tagged the brand in the photo!"

NO MAKEUP MAKEUP® FOUNDATION used by Meghan Markle

The brand he tagged was called No Makeup Makeup, a US cosmetics company. It only sells the foundation, which is a hybrid, powder format and costs $50 (£38.37).

Touted as a 'less is more' product, it claims to last all day and covers the skin subtly. We are absolutely gutted it doesn't ship to the UK. But watch this space, you never know - many brands that are widely purchased in the US later arrive overseas.

Tatcha Serum Stick used by Meghan

Daniel did give some more hints that are readily available, though. When a fan asked what Meghan's current skincare routine is, he replied - Tatcha Tatcha, @tatcha!"

One Instagram follower wrote: "Need that blush, whatever it is!!". Daniel replied: "The blush is something I got in Australia @meccabeauty and you can only get it there! It’s a cream blush with the Tatcha Serum Stick on top of her cheek as a highlighter ."

Tatcha The Water Cream is a hero product from the brand

This £49 product by Tatcha that Daniel name dropped can be used over the top of makeup to refresh the face and adds a seriously healthy sheen. Meghan's the best advert; we're sold!

As a beauty editor, I've actually tried quite a few Tatcha products and I have to say, they are top notch. I adore the Water Cream. It's so refreshing, lightweight, and great for oily skin like mine, as your skin still feels instantly hydrated when you apply it, but it also combats shine. I tend to use it in the summer when the weather is warmer; it's a great seasonal staple.