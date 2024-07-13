Meghan Markle's new dress has got fans talking

We haven't seen the Duchess of Sussex publicly in such a long time, so her appearance at Thursday evening's ESPY awards was fabulous for royal fans.

WATCH: Harry & Meghan at the ESPY Awards

Meghan looked show-stoppingly beautiful in her white halterneck gown as she accompanied her husband Prince Harry, who was recognised for founding the Invictus Games with the Pat Tillman Award, which is named after former NFL player and US Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

© Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan look so chic at the ESPY Awards

Meghan's silk white dress was by Oscar de la Renta and was custom made for the former Suits star. It had delicate embroidery work and she accessoried to perfection with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and contrasting black Celine shoes. With her famous hair tied back in a bun and totally glowing skin, the mother-of-two never looked better.

At first glance, we were sure Meghan had reworn her second wedding dress, by Stella McCartney.

© Getty Meghan looked stunning in her Oscar de la Renta gown

And it seems we wasn't the only ones. One Instagram user quipped: "she looks good, she could as well repeat her wedding reception dress with this look." Another added: "Definitely giving vibes from her wedding reception dress! Love it!" A third added: "Reminds me of her wedding evening dress. She looks fab."

Meghan Markle wore a Stella McCartney gown during her wedding day in 2018

Everyone went wild for the US born star's bridal look back in 2018 - it was modern, sleek and totally timeless. She added one of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's sapphire cocktail rings as her main accessory and the look is arguably one of her most iconic.

© Getty Meghan teamed the dress with Princess Diana's ring

British designer Stella was asked about how she felt designing a dress that would go down in history. At the time, she remarked: "I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design. It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career."