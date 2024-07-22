Lady Amelia Windsor just wore the ultimate mini dress and a very unroyal bag

Lady Amelia Windsor looked so chic at the weekend. The royal, who is Prince William and Harry's third cousin, often documents her escapades on Instagram and we love to see what she's up to, as well as what she's wearing.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor's best fashion moments

The blonde royal rocked a tiny mini dress on Saturday as she posed for a selfie in a lift. She looked sensational! We loved the relaxed fit and of course, the fashionable chic shade. But did you see her handbag?

© Instagram Amelia wore a black mini dress on Instagram - and check out the cute Anya Hindmarch bag

Amelia wore a cross-body style which had little eyes on the front and a bold fluffy material. It was by Anya Hindmarch and we love the whimsical element to it! Most royal ladies tend to wear more classic bags - top handle styles in primary colours, so this was a welcome change.

Amelia has worn some wonderful looks of late, and always sports a bold sense of style that is unique and fashion-forward.

© Instagram Lady Amelia looked glamorous as she stepped out at the National Gallery

Last week, the 28-year-old stepped out in a mini dress once again, but a broderie anglaise, cherry red version, with a tied waist. She added a cropped boxy blazer by Ganni, and edgy knee-high boots.

© Getty Lady Amelia at day 5 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships earlier this month

Amelia is actually a model, and is signed to one of the best-known agencies in the world, Storm. You can often see her at fashion week, particularly Christian Dior.

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor frequents fashion shows

The royal, who is 43rd in the line of succession to the British throne, is a huge sustainable advocate and likes to look for small brands to support. She previously told Hello Fashion: "There are some amazing small businesses that are doing such great things and have interesting stories behind them.

“Brands that are also investing in good-quality fabrics and looking at different ways to make the clothing – and they actually have to invest quite a lot to do that. So, supporting them is important.”

She also revealed she loves preloved sites Vestiaire and Depop. A girl after our own heart.