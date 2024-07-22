Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Harry's cousin just wore a tiny dress and a very unroyal bag
Lady Amelia Windsor attends the Royal Academy of Arts Summer exhibition preview in 2019© Getty

Lady Amelia Windsor just wore the ultimate mini dress and a very unroyal bag

The trendy royal looks incredible in her latest frock...

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Lady Amelia Windsor looked so chic at the weekend. The royal, who is Prince William and Harry's third cousin, often documents her escapades on Instagram and we love to see what she's up to, as well as what she's wearing.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor's best fashion moments

The blonde royal rocked a tiny mini dress on Saturday as she posed for a selfie in a lift. She looked sensational! We loved the relaxed fit and of course, the fashionable chic shade. But did you see her handbag?

Lady Amelia Windsor wears black mini dress Instagram© Instagram
Amelia wore a black mini dress on Instagram - and check out the cute Anya Hindmarch bag

Amelia wore a cross-body style which had little eyes on the front and a bold fluffy material. It was by Anya Hindmarch and we love the whimsical element to it! Most royal ladies tend to wear more classic bags - top handle styles in primary colours, so this was a welcome change.

Amelia has worn some wonderful looks of late, and always sports a bold sense of style that is unique and fashion-forward.

Lady Amelia Windsor in a red mini dress and knee-high boots© Instagram
Lady Amelia looked glamorous as she stepped out at the National Gallery

Last week, the 28-year-old stepped out in a mini dress once again, but a broderie anglaise, cherry red version, with a tied waist. She added a cropped boxy blazer by Ganni, and edgy knee-high boots.

Lady Amelia Windsor attends day 5 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships © Getty
Lady Amelia at day 5 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships earlier this month

Amelia is actually a model, and is signed to one of the best-known agencies in the world, Storm. You can often see her at fashion week, particularly Christian Dior.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Lady Amelia Windsorrattends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at on September 26, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Getty
Lady Amelia Windsor frequents fashion shows

The royal, who is 43rd in the line of succession to the British throne, is a huge sustainable advocate and likes to look for small brands to support. She previously told Hello Fashion: "There are some amazing small businesses that are doing such great things and have interesting stories behind them.

“Brands that are also investing in good-quality fabrics and looking at different ways to make the clothing – and they actually have to invest quite a lot to do that. So, supporting them is important.”

She also revealed she loves preloved sites Vestiaire and Depop. A girl after our own heart.

