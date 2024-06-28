Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer wows in slinky black dress with sheer lace cutouts
Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett smiling at eachother© Getty

Lady Amelia Spencer oozes chic in slinky dress with sheer lace cutouts for loved-up outing

The model was spotted alongside her husband Greg Mallett at the Breitling Knightsbridge launch party

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Lady Amelia Spencer looked so elegant as she stepped out with her husband Greg Mallett on Thursday to attend the Breitling Knightsbridge launch party and 140th anniversary celebration. 

Amelia wore a chic black midi dress with sheer black lace panels on the chest and at the waist. She styled the floaty garment with a pair of icy blue metallic heels and a coordinating pale blue shoulder bag.

Lady Amelia in a black dress with lace panels with greg Mallett© Getty
Lady Amelia wore a black dress with lace panels

Her hair had been taken out of the slick ponytail and styled in a half updo with mermaid waves in the lengths. Her makeup was glamorous featuring a sharp contour, glossy nude lip, and sparkly eyes.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett smiling at eachother© Getty
Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett attended the Breitling Knightsbridge launch party in style

Her tennis day chic

Earlier in the day, Amelia swapped her race day dresses for a different style of attire to attend another one of summer's most exclusive sporting events.

Amelia spencer courtside in striped suit© Instagram
Amelia's tennis chic was on point

Princess Diana's niece, 31, was seen at The Boodles tennis tournament alongside her adoring husband Greg Mallett, as well as her twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer looking everything and more in a chic power suit. 

The model posed in a selfie with her husband wearing a mid-tone blue and white striped blazer with matching wide-leg trousers. She also wore a fitted top in the same fabric.

amelia spencer and husband courtside© Instagram
The pair looked loved-up

Amelia styled her smart Brunello Cucinelli tailoring with a pair of grey raffia mules with a pointed toe. Her bright blonde locks were swept into a slick low ponytail - a smart move in terms of aesthetic and to keep her cool in the blaring summer sun.

amelia spencer in suit on deck chair© Instagram
Check out her chic flats

Rounding off her look was a grey suede clutch and oversized sunnies. Amelia's husband looked dapper in a pair of light chinos, a white T-shirt, and suede boat shoes.

Amelia spencer in striped suit with husband© Instagram
Amelia wore a Brunello Cucinelli suit

Also in attendance was Charles Spencer's daughter Eliza who looked radiant in an ivory satin dress from bridal brand Sassi Holford. The knee-grazing number featured a high collar, buttons down the front, and a leg split.

Amelia spencer Greg selfie© Instagram
Amelia and Greg took a sweet selfie

The twins with the royal connection are ambassadors for Boodles, the British luxury jeweller that was founded in 1798.

Her holiday wardrobe

Prince William's cousin was seen rocking a totally contrasting look on a sun-soaked trip last week. Amelia dazzled in a sunset snap wearing a red halterneck tiered maxi dress from Borgo de Nor.

Amelia spencer at sunset in red patterned dress© Instagram
Amelia looked like a goddess in Turkey

DISCOVER: Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in sheer bridal mini dress alongside husband Greg Mallett 

The cinched ruffled number featured an abstract floral print in hues of pink and white and was teamed with a slicked-back bun.

