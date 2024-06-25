Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer stuns in halterneck gown on romantic sunsoaked trip
Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in halterneck gown on romantic sun-soaked trip

Charles Spencer's daughter jetted off with her husband Greg Mallett and sister Lady Eliza Spencer

Lady Amelia Spencer in navy polka dot dress and white hat© Getty
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Lady Amelia Spencer added another incredible look to her holiday wardrobe in a new Instagram post shared on Monday from her trip to Turkey. 

Princess Diana's niece, 31, was seen in a stunning sunset photo modelling a bright red Borgo de Nor dress with a ruffled hem. The tiered dress featured a white and pink abstract floral print and brushed the floor elegantly.

Amelia Spencer in red dress at sunset© Instagram
Amelia Spencer looked incredible in red

Charles Spencer's daughter wore her blonde locks in a slicked back bun and her makeup looked pristine. The model enjoyed a sun-drenched evening at the Scorpios Bodrum restaurant alongside her husband Greg Mallett, twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer, and brother Samuel Aitken.

Amelia spencer at sunset © Instagram
Amelia took a trip to Turkey

Holiday wardrobe

Lady Amelia in an orange swimsuit in sea© Instagram
Lady Amelia rocked an orange swimsuit

Amelia has been expanding her summer wardrobe for her many summer holidays. She was seen looking incredible in an orange textured swimsuit and oversized sunglasses. 

Race day fashion

The stylish sisters were last seen together at the Cartier Queen's Cup. Amelia epitomised elegance in a gorgeous bridal white A-line dress from Tory Burch with a cinched waistline and V-shaped neck. 

Samuel Aitken, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett pose under floral arch© Getty
Samuel Aitken, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett attended the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo

The floaty number was teamed with a pair of gold strappy heels from Gina Shoes, a gold clutch, and a pair of dark sunnies. Meanwhile, Eliza also wore Tory Burch, opting for a pair of white wide-leg trousers and a satin shirt with a pussy bow neckline in an oyster hue. 

Lady Amelia Spencer attends the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo at Guards Polo Club on June 16, 2024 in Egham, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cartier)© Dave Benett
Lady Eliza Spencer wore all cream

The sisters also dazzled on day two of Royal Ascot. Lady Amelia wore a lovely navy and white polka dot dress from Holland Cooper. The knee-grazing dress featured puffed long sleeves, a button-down front, and a sharp white collar. 

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer pose in floaty dresses and hats© Getty
Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attended day two of Royal Ascot

The model teamed the elegant garment with a white hat from Jane Taylor Millinery, a cream leather handbag, and a pair of navy heeled wedges.

Lady Amelia Spencer in navy and white dress with white hat at Ascot© Getty
Lady Amelia Spencer wore Holland Cooper

Eliza, on the other hand, opted for an almost identical number in white with black piping. Her dress was styled with a white headband, tan wedges, and a black handbag.

A stylish evening look

Lady Amelia opted for a totally different look when she was seen with Damon Baker attending the NOYZ x Harrods launch party on 11 June.

Victoria Aitken's daughter stunned in a charcoal grey slinky bodysuit tucked into figure-skimming black leggings.

Lady Amelia Spencer in black leggings and heels© Dave Benett
Lady Amelia kept it classic in an all-black outfit at Harrods

DISCOVER: Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in cropped bridal suit for 'romantic' milestone with Greg Mallett 

Prince William's cousin also wore sock boots and a cropped blazer. 

