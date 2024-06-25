Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in halterneck gown on romantic sun-soaked trip

Lady Amelia Spencer added another incredible look to her holiday wardrobe in a new Instagram post shared on Monday from her trip to Turkey.
Princess Diana's niece, 31, was seen in a stunning sunset photo modelling a bright red Borgo de Nor dress with a ruffled hem. The tiered dress featured a white and pink abstract floral print and brushed the floor elegantly.
Charles Spencer's daughter wore her blonde locks in a slicked back bun and her makeup looked pristine. The model enjoyed a sun-drenched evening at the Scorpios Bodrum restaurant alongside her husband Greg Mallett, twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer, and brother Samuel Aitken.
Holiday wardrobe
Amelia has been expanding her summer wardrobe for her many summer holidays. She was seen looking incredible in an orange textured swimsuit and oversized sunglasses.
Race day fashion
The stylish sisters were last seen together at the Cartier Queen's Cup. Amelia epitomised elegance in a gorgeous bridal white A-line dress from Tory Burch with a cinched waistline and V-shaped neck.
The floaty number was teamed with a pair of gold strappy heels from Gina Shoes, a gold clutch, and a pair of dark sunnies. Meanwhile, Eliza also wore Tory Burch, opting for a pair of white wide-leg trousers and a satin shirt with a pussy bow neckline in an oyster hue.
The sisters also dazzled on day two of Royal Ascot. Lady Amelia wore a lovely navy and white polka dot dress from Holland Cooper. The knee-grazing dress featured puffed long sleeves, a button-down front, and a sharp white collar.
The model teamed the elegant garment with a white hat from Jane Taylor Millinery, a cream leather handbag, and a pair of navy heeled wedges.
Eliza, on the other hand, opted for an almost identical number in white with black piping. Her dress was styled with a white headband, tan wedges, and a black handbag.
A stylish evening look
Lady Amelia opted for a totally different look when she was seen with Damon Baker attending the NOYZ x Harrods launch party on 11 June.
Victoria Aitken's daughter stunned in a charcoal grey slinky bodysuit tucked into figure-skimming black leggings.
Prince William's cousin also wore sock boots and a cropped blazer.