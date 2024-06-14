Lady Amelia Spencer models sculpted swimsuit for sun-soaked getaway

Princess Diana's sartorial genes have well and truly been inherited by her stunning nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer.

Lady Amelia, 31, proved that her impeccable sense of style isn't restricted to an evening ensemble as she took to Instagram to share a carousel of sun-drenched snaps from her recent getaway.

© Instagram Lady Amelia rocked an orange swimsuit

The fashion model was seen on Friday looking bronzed and beautiful in a tangerine orange swimsuit made from a textured material and featuring a high-leg cut.

© Instagram Lady Amelia was a beachy beauty in florals

The beachy beauty wore her blonde hair wet and slicked behind her ears to showcase her chic square sunnies. In a second shot, Charles Spencer's daughter wore a second swimsuit, a floral number, with a pair of gold aviators as she posed on a sunlounger in style.

© Instagram Lady Amelia enjoyed some beachside R&R

The model opted to keep her specific location private as she enjoyed a few days away in the sunshine, however, she was spotted at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on 4 June.

Victoria Aitken's daughter was a vision in a sheer white shirt from Zimmermann which featured floral embroidery details. Amelia also wore the matching mini skirt.

© Instagram Amelia wowed in bridal white

Prince William's cousin switched up the bridal white aesthetic with a pair of killer red heels - the 'Cha Cha Cha 105 Sandals' from Aquazzura. The footwear brand is a royal favourite and is often worn by the likes of Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.

© Instagram Amelia and Greg enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to Dubai

Lady Amelia's swimwear collection

It isn't the first time Earl Spencer's daughter has blown us away with her chic holiday wardrobe. Amelia flew to the Maldives with her husband Greg Mallett in March to celebrate their honeymoon.

© Instagram Lady Amelia Spencer takes a dip in the Maldives

The pair tied the knot in 2023 at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa with the bride taking her guests' breath away in a custom Atelier Versace wedding dress.

She wowed in a blue swimsuit and white sunnies as she paddled in the clear blue sea. "In paradise," Amelia penned, tagging the five-star Coco Bodu Hithi resort where she and her new husband stayed.

In another holiday snap, Amelia looked loved-up in a ruched swimsuit as she shared a seaside smooch with Greg.

© Instagram Lady Amelia and Greg returned to the place they celebrated their honeymoon

We also loved her pink floral summer dress which she wore on a boat trip alongside Greg who wore a clean white shirt and shorts.

© Instagram Lady Amelia and Greg Mallet tied the knot in 2023

Amelia's daytime chic

Amelia took her ruched swimming costume from the beach to the streets in this gorgeous holiday snap where she donned a pair of white denim shorts featuring a hand-painted floral design.

© Instagram Lady Amelia Spencer looked lovely in a pair of hand-painted, custom-made shorts

DISCOVER: Royal twins! From Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco to Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer

The statement garment hails from the LA-based eco-friendly boutique Curic&Curic which sells upcycled vintage items with hand-painted artwork.