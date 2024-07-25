Princess Beatrice blooms in spectacular flower crown as she lets her hair down

Princess Beatrice was pictured in a rare moment letting her hair down amongst friends at the Flackstock music festival on Monday.

The royal, 35, was a VIP attendee at the charity music event held at Englefield Estate in Berkshire. The festival, now in its third year, has raised over £495,000 for mental health in memory of Caroline Flack, the British presenter who died by suicide in 2020.

© Instagram / Natalie Pinkham Princess Picante: Beatrice was seen sipping on a spicy picante cocktial and wearing a Beulah London dress Embracing the summer, the mother-of-one donned a beautiful puff-sleeved tea dress from Beulah London, adding a green crossbody bag by Sophie Stanbury, and a cropped denim jacket from Alice & Olivia.

Rare royal tiara moments © Getty Kate wore the Cartier 'Halo' tiara and custom earrings on her wedding day Tiara moments are few and far between for the British royal family nowadays. What was once seen as an essential accessory for theatre trips, dinner dates and white tie occasions has dimmed down to a privilege strictly reserved for royal brides on their wedding day - or State Banquets, if the wearer is a senior royal.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice wearing pink Reem Acra dress and York tiara at Jordan royal wedding Princess Beatrice stunned royal watchers in 2023 when she was seen wearing the York tiara at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan. The York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard, was famously worn by her mother Sarah Ferguson for her 1986 royal wedding with Prince Andrew. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

© Getty Sarah last wore the tiara in 2001 at Sir Elton's white tie and tiara ball Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother recycled the tiara on several occasions following her wedding, and even wore it five years after she divorced Andrew in 1996 - but the tiara hadn't been seen in public for over two decades.