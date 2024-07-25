Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice blooms in spectacular flower crown as she lets her hair down
Princess Beatrice visited Helen Arkwell at her home after a visit to the Centre in 2019© Getty

Princess Beatrice blooms in spectacular flower crown as she lets her hair down

The York royal was amongst a group of VIP attendees supporting the charity festival Flackstock this week

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice was pictured in a rare moment letting her hair down amongst friends at the Flackstock music festival on Monday.

The royal, 35, was a VIP attendee at the charity music event held at Englefield Estate in Berkshire. The festival, now in its third year, has raised over £495,000 for mental health in memory of Caroline Flack, the British presenter who died by suicide in 2020.

Princess Picante: Beatrice was seen sipping on a spicy picante cocktial and wearing a Beulah London dress
Princess Picante: Beatrice was seen sipping on a spicy picante cocktial and wearing a Beulah London dress

Embracing the summer, the mother-of-one donned a beautiful puff-sleeved tea dress from Beulah London, adding a green crossbody bag by Sophie Stanbury, and a cropped denim jacket from Alice & Olivia.

View post on Instagram
 

Princess Beatrice's fiery auburn hair was worn down as the royal donned a blooming flower crown, matching with her friend and television presenter Natalie Pinkham.

The tiara of blooms featured hot pink and cherry red flowers, complementing the Princess's summer aesthetic.

Rare royal tiara moments

Kate wore the Cartier 'Halo' tiara and custom earrings on her wedding day
Kate wore the Cartier 'Halo' tiara and custom earrings on her wedding day

Tiara moments are few and far between for the British royal family nowadays. 

What was once seen as an essential accessory for theatre trips, dinner dates and white tie occasions has dimmed down to a privilege strictly reserved for royal brides on their wedding day - or State Banquets, if the wearer is a senior royal.

Princess Beatrice wearing pink Reem Acra dress and York tiara at Jordan royal wedding
Princess Beatrice wearing pink Reem Acra dress and York tiara at Jordan royal wedding

Princess Beatrice stunned royal watchers in 2023 when she was seen wearing the York tiara at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan. 

The York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard, was famously worn by her mother Sarah Ferguson for her 1986 royal wedding with Prince Andrew. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. 

Sarah last wore the tiara in 2001 at Sir Elton's white tie and tiara ball
Sarah last wore the tiara in 2001 at Sir Elton's white tie and tiara ball

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother recycled the tiara on several occasions following her wedding, and even wore it five years after she divorced Andrew in 1996 - but the tiara hadn't been seen in public for over two decades.

beatrice wedding card reply
Princess Beatrice wore the tiara on her wedding day

It marked only the second time Beatrice had worn a tiara in public. The first was on her wedding day to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, where she dazzled in her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Queen Mary Diamond Fringe. 

The tiara, which is formed of 47 diamond bars alternated with smaller diamond spikes, was originally a necklace and transformed into a tiara in 1919 by court jewellers Garrard & Co for Queen Mary. It was worn by the then-Princess Elizabeth for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947. 

Sadly, it doesn't seem likely there will be any more tiara moments on the cards for Princess Beatrice anytime soon. For now, we'll have to make do with festival flower crowns. 

