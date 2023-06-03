Princess Beatrice's ultra rare tiara moment had fans seriously confused



The royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and his bride Saudi architect Rajwa Alsaif took place on Thursday, June 1, and of course, it was a day to remember. Less than three months after Princess Iman's wedding with Jameel Alexander Thermiótis, Queen Rania Al Abdullah has watched yet another of her children tie the knot – and Princess Beatrice was in attendance.

The Princess delighted fans with her surprise appearance at the bash. She dazzled in an intricately designed Needle & Thread gown and was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Later that evening, Beatrice attended a special wedding banquet, hosted at Al Husseiniya Palace. While she looked radiant in an embellished number by Reem Acra, all attention fell on her jewellery choice – a rarely-seen York Tiara.

Beatrice looked incredible in a Needle & Thread dress

The York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard, was famously worn by her mother Sarah Ferguson for her 1986 royal wedding with Prince Andrew. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's tiara

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother recycled the tiara on several occasions following her wedding, and even wore it five years after she divorced Andrew in 1996 - but the tiara hasn't been seen in public for over two decades.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo greeted the Jordan royal family

The beloved royal’s decision to wear the decadent piece raise confusion among fans who thought the tiara has been sold by Sarah Ferguson. It also marked Beatrice’s second time ever sporting a tiara.

© Getty The York tiara was last seen in public in 2001 when Sarah Ferguson wore it to the White Tie Ball

One wrote: “Oh the mysterious York Tiara finally appeared again!” while another said: “I thought it was assumed the York tiara had been broken up or sold long ago.” A third commented: “Love this! Tiaras galore. How lovely to see Princess Beatrice in one again,” and a fourth added: “Wow, Princess Beatrice wearing Sarah Ferguson’s tiara! It’s beautiful & glad to see it worn!”

The Princess of Wales greeted Queen Rania ahead of the banquet also wearing a tiara

Sarah Ferguson famously wore the tiara for her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986. The Duchess of York wore an embroidered ivory silk gown by Lindka Cierach which she accessorised with the York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

