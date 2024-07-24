Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice shines in the ultimate floral dress - with sassy bodycon edge
Princess Beatrice leaves York Minster after a Maundy Thursday Service on April 5, 2012© Getty

Princess Beatrice glows in the ultimate floral dress - with a bodycon edge

Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter turns heads in yet another stunning dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
3 minutes ago
On Tuesday, the gorgeous Princess Beatrice visited a London school to raise awareness of practicing sun safety from an early age. As part of her patronage with the British Skin Foundation, she spoke about their ‘More, More, More’ sun safety campaign and looked lovely in the process.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stylish wedding

The mother-of-one got her petal power on, choosing a floral printed dress by royally-loved brand ME+EM. The 'Rose Print Structured Midi Dress' is a past season buy the redhead has worn previously and cost £295 at the time of sale.

Princess Beatrice, patron of the British Skin Foundation, meeting Year 5 pupils who have created sun safety posters to highlight the importance of protecting your skin from potential skin cancers in later life, during a visit to St Mary's and St John's primary school in north west London. Picture date: Tuesday July 23, 2024. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore her Chanel flats and a Me+Em dress

We love the body-skimming fit, delicate waist detail and gathered cuffs. Coupled with the eye-catching print, it's easy to see why the royal keeps rocking it. Keeping it classic, she added a pair of Chanel ballet pumps and wore her famous mane loose and flowing.

Princess Beatrice, patron of the British Skin Foundation, meeting Year 5 pupils who have created sun safety posters to highlight the importance of protecting your skin from potential skin cancers in later life© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore her hair in a lovely undone style

During her visit, Princess Eugenie's elder sister joined an assembly of 9-10 year-olds at St Mary’s & St John’s CE School in north London to learn about sun safety.

Princess Beatrice, patron of the British Skin Foundation, meeting Year 5 pupils who have created sun safety posters to highlight the importance of protecting your skin from potential skin cancers in later life© Getty
Beatrice looked blooming gorgeous chatting to Year 5 pupils

Beatrice shared some really important tips, including wearing more protective clothing, using more sunscreen and seeking more shade during the summer months.

The royal remarked: "Protecting your skin from a young age is essential for overall skin health. It was fantastic to see the children learn about the British Skin Foundation’s ‘More, More, More campaign.”

Sarah Ferguson's battle with skin cancer

The topic of skin cancer is very close to Beatrice's heart as her mother, the Duchess of York, was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in January.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends the "Knights Of Charity Gala" Photocall at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes © Getty
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with skin cancer

In a statement at the time, a spokesman for Sarah revealed: "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma. Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing  reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous. reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous."

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits."

Get well soon Sarah.

