Sarah Ferguson is a green goddess in satin evening gown
Sarah Ferguson in green satin dress in Cannes© Instagram / @sarahferguson15

Sarah Ferguson is a green goddess in satin evening gown

 Sarah, Duchess of York wowed in Cannes

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Sarah, Duchess of York continued with her display of glamorous outfits as she stepped out for another night out in Cannes.

The author, 64, looked like a green goddess in an olive satin gown with semi-sheer sleeves and a cutaway neckline.

The floor-length gown was by new London couturier, CenturyB4, which launches at the end of August.

Sarah teamed the dress with striking blue accessories, including iconic Manolo Blahniks and statement earrings.

Her red locks were swept into Hollywood-style waves and she opted for a smoky-eye makeup look and bronzer on her cheeks.

Fans were full of compliments on Sarah's latest look in the comments on Instagram.

Sarah Ferguson in green satin dress and blue accessories© Instagram / @sarahferguson15
Sarah's look was praised by her Instagram followers

"You look beautiful Sarah. Love the green on you," one follower wrote.

"Oh my goodness, you look absolutely beautiful!" another agreed. A third added: "Absolutely stunning. Green is definitely your strong colour."

Glam in Cannes

It comes just days after the Duchess turned heads in a caped monochrome gown by royal-loved brand, Safiyaa, at the Knights of Charity Gala at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes.

Sarah Ferguson wearing a black and white dress© Getty
Sarah wearing Safiyaa at the Knights of Charity Gala

It's been a busy few months for Sarah, who joined her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, at Royal Ascot in June.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last months, Sarah revealed she is "feeling better than ever" following a difficult year where she was diagnosed with breast cancer and later, was found to have malignant melanoma.

Princess Eugenie and her Mother, Sarah Ferguson attend Day Two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Sarah enjoyed a day at the races with her girls

Although the Duchess has been told by her doctors that she shouldn't use the phrase "cancer-free" and she is still having regular check-ups, the outlook is positive.

"I have to be checked regularly and I have to put cream on my face to get out past sun damage, which means big blisters on my face, chest and hands for three weeks. But I'm not doing immunotherapy, taking any drugs or doing chemotherapy, for which I'm very grateful," Sarah told HELLO!

The Duchess has written a new children's book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods, which is due to be published in October.

However, she has pulled out of attending the Festival of Fiction in Australia, to avoid distracting from King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming tour in November. 

LISTEN: All about the monarchy and money

