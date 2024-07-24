Prince George's iconic fashion moment changed children’s style forever

Prince William and Kate's eldest son Prince George has just turned eleven and we can't get over how unbelievably grown up he is!

We're used to seeing him in suits lately; a case in point was the young royal looking super smart at the Euro final earlier this month.

© The Princess of Wales Prince George's 11th birthday photo taken by the Princess of Wales

But it's safe to say that the heir to the throne started a fashion trend back in 2014 when he was just 17 months old.

Prince George wearing his Cath Kidston knitted top in 2014

The then pint-sized royal looked super cute on the steps of Kensington Palace, spotting the cheekiest grin and an outfit that completely and utterly sold out in one day.

In official pictures to celebrate Christmas that year, George was kitted out in a knitted top that featured very patriotic, mini knitted Queen's Guards, which are famously seen outside Buckingham Palace. He also sported little shorts, long socks, and proper shoes, as well as a white shirt.

Not surprisingly, the top by Cath Kidston sold out rapidly, and as it was an item that was on sale, the brand had to restock due to popular demand. It cemented George's place as a fashion icon and retailers saw a boom in traditional clothing for kids, particularly as after that moment, George's mother, the Princess of Wales, consistently dresses him in super smart shorts, shirts and long socks. No tracksuits here!

© Getty Prince George kick started the traditional dressing trend for children

HELLO! got a professional opinion from Charlotte Kewley, otherwise known as The Little Stylist. The chic mother, who is a baby and kids fashion stylist and editor, explained how George influenced children's fashion in a big way.

"The classic, charming vintage style pieces Prince George is dressed in have inspired a change in children’s fashion since the day he was born," she mused.

"Everything he wears sells out immediately and as a direct result we’ve seen much more of the traditional, heritage looks Kate favours - smocked rompers, formal shorts with knee socks, knitted tanks - usually reserved for royal favourite heritage brands more freely available on the high street making them accessible to all. It’s the Prince George effect!"