Princess Kate looks exactly like a Disney princess - 9 fairytale looks

Princess Kate has worn some pretty spectacular dresses in her time. The Princess of Wales, 42, always looks polished and put together, whether it's at a historic state banquet, an outing with her husband Prince William and their three children, or on a red carpet.

But it doesn't get much more fairytale royal than a Disney princess. We all have our favourites and from Aurora and Belle through to Tiana and Mulan, princesses we all grew up watching are what many of us picture when we think of a perfect fairytale look.

The same is true, evidently, for Princess Kate who has worn some majestic Disney princess-worthy looks in her time that could easily have us believing she was the princess of Arendelle or Agrabah, never mind Wales.

READ: The colours Princess Kate rarely wears

Take a look at her most dazzling Disney-core…

© Getty Belle from Beauty and the Beast Princess Kate channeled Belle from Beauty and the Beast when she arrived at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final in 2022 in this sunshine yellow midi dress with a cinched waistline and beautiful bow detailing.



© Getty Cinderella Like Cinderella, Princess Kate is not afraid of a baby blue ballgown, like the one she rocked to the Royal Film performance of Spectre at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015.



© Getty Ariel from The Little Mermaid Princess Kate went under the sea when she chose this lacy blue and green number to meet the Prime Minister of India Narenda Modi in New Delhi's Hyderabad House in 2016.



© Getty Aurora from Sleeping Beauty There's nothing like an evening at Buckingham Palace to make you feel like a Disney princess. Kate attended an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps last December wearing this sparkly pink Jenny Packham gown complete with a dazzling tiara.



© Getty Anna from Frozen Princess Kate could have been in Arendelle in 2012 when she arrived at the Our Greatest Team Rises BOA Olympic Concert at the Royal Albert Hall wearing this embellished green ballgown with lace sleeves and a braided updo we are sure Anna would approve of.



© Getty Elsa from Frozen Princess Kate channeled everyone's favourite ice queen for the Royal Variety Show in 2017. She wowed in a blue dress covered entirely in beds and gemstones and topped off her outfit with sparkly heels.



© Getty Merida from Brave If you dipped Princess Merida from Brave in glitter, you'd have this Vampire's Wife dress worn by Kate in 2020 when she visited the Guinness Storehouse with Prince William.



© Getty Tiana from The Princess and the Frog Princess Tiana is one of the more recent additions to the Disney princess canon, known for her gorgeous pistachio green gown. Princess Kate was radiant in the same pastel hue during her 2022 trip to the Bahamas.



DISCOVER: The special meaning behind Princess Kate's incredible new honour from King Charles

© Getty A bridal princess Nothing says fairytale princess quite like Princess Kate's Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding gown from her 2011 nuptials to Prince William. The full skirt and intricate sleeves were simply stunning, not to mention her fairytale-esque carriage ride and beautiful tiara.

