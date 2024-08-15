Royal tourdrobe! Meghan Markle's Colombia trip fashion predicted

The Duchess of Sussex is nothing short of a style icon, pulling out all the stops from her red carpet days as Rachel Zane in Suits through to her royal engagements with Prince Harry, and now her low-key outings as a resident of sunny Montecito.



As Meghan Markle, 43, prepares for her tour of Colombia alongside her husband, royal followers can look forward to a slew of undoubtedly incredible sartorial choices from the former actress that will provide inspo for the last phase of our summer wardrobes.

Award-winning personal stylist Susie Hasler of Styled By Susie tells us what she thinks royal followers can expect from Meghan, sartorially speaking, on this tour. "Meghan always chooses looks with simplicity and a classic feel to them," the stylist says. "Since leaving the royal family, she has kept this tailored look but with a softer feel to it. When it comes to her attire, Meghan doesn't favour fuss or outfits overly adorned with prints.

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Susie adds: "I think we will see neutral palettes, understated accessories, probably gold, with statement sunglasses. She often champions smaller, sustainable fashion brands, so I'm intrigued about who she will put on our radar. Let's look out for a waistcoat with tailored lined trousers and long strappy summer dresses. What we can guarantee is that her outfits won't outshine her mission."

Join HELLO! in revisiting the stylish staples of the mother-of-two's royal tour-drobe as we predict the pieces she will take on her visit to Colombia later this week.

1/ 8 © Andrew Esiebo A power suit Meghan looked angelic in a killer white power suit by Altuzarra during her tour of Nigeria in May - a classic look she may take to Colombia given she also rocked an incredible trouser suit in Dublin in 2018 on her first royal trip where she and Prince Harry visited the Famine Memorial at Custom House Quay.



2/ 8 © Getty A shirt dress A shirt dress is a super stylish and practical piece for warm weather - something Meghan learned during her tour of Tonga in this Veronica Beard number and a lesson that would be worth putting into practice in Colombia.



3/ 8 © Getty A pop of colour Nothing says royal tour like a bold evening gown. In 2018, the Duchess attended a state dinner hosted by the president of Fiji in a blue Safiyaa caped gown with a crew neck and floor-length skirt.



4/ 8 © Getty A classic LBD The mother-of-two would style up a storm in an LBD - much like the Emilia Wickstead one she wore to the summer party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn House during their visit to Ireland in 2018.



5/ 8 © Getty Images A beach dress Meghan dressed for the Australian autumn in October 2018 in this gorgeous beach dress by Martin Grant for a visit to Bondi Beach. We would love to see if a summer dress makes the cut when it comes to her Colombia outfit planning.



6/ 8 © Getty An ethereal evening look Meghan looked straight from a fairytale in this tulle ballgown from Oscar De La Renta worn to the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney. Why not go for a high fashion moment in Colombia?



7/ 8 © Getty Statement earrings A pair of statement earrings would be a fabulous addition to her Colombia wardrobe as she showed in 2019 during a visit to the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco. The gold pair added a touch of va-va-voom to her minimalistic black dress.







8/ 8 © Getty Fabulous sunnies

A summer tour-drobe is not complete without a fabulous pair of oversized sunnies. In May she arrived at Lagos airport on day three of her Nigeria visit in a cat-eye pair by Heidi Merrick styled with a chic Carolina Herrera white shirt and blue wrap skirt which was gifted by the Nigerian Diaspora Commission.