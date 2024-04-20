Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle looks so beautiful in leg-lengthening skinny jeans
Digital Cover royal-style

Meghan Markle nails off-duty chic in leg-lengthening skinny jeans

Prince Harry's wife looked so relaxed with her besties

2 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Meghan Markle is no stranger to a pristine evening look. But it is clear that the Duchess, 42, can nail a casual off-duty look as she was seen posing alongside two of her closest friends in a new Instagram photo.

The Duchess of Sussex sat alongside fellow former Suits star Abigail Spencer and parenting activist pal Kelly McKee Zajfen wearing crisp white tees with 'Love Like A Mother' printed across the front to promote Kelly's Alliance of Moms community.

Abigail Spencer, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Meghan Markle wearing t-shirts and denim
Abigail, Kelly and Meghan cuddled up for the snap

The post sought to raise awareness for the organisation which supports pregnant and parenting teens in foster care so they can build a positive future.

Abigail Spencer, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Meghan Markle
Meghan shared a giggle with Abigail and Kelly

The former actress styled the slim-fit top with a pair of mid-wash blue fitted jeans, looking so relaxed as she sat crossed-legged on the grass. Adding a touch of glamour to the pared-back look were her layered gold bracelets.

Meghan Markle posing with a friend wearing a t-shirt saying 'love like a mother'
Meghan's slogan t-shirt read 'love like a mother'

Her makeup was worn in her usual style - a soft brown eyeshadow enhanced her natural beauty with the help of a glossy pink lip. Meghan's brunette locks were worn in loose waves which cascaded down her back.

The Duchess looked so chic in a contrasting look when she attended a panel discussion and seated dinner hosted by Prince Harry's charitable organisation, Sentebale, in Miami last weekend.  

Meghan tied her hair back into a sleek bun to show off the halterneck of the St. Agni's 'Hudson' Asymmetric midi dress she was wearing.

Meghan and Harry seen talking to Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina
Meghan and Harry seen talking to Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina

But that isn't to say that Meghan hasn't worn some incredible denim looks over the years. Take a look at her best… 

With chic heels

Meghan Markle in a white coat and jeans walking with Prince Harry
Meghan dressed up her jeans

Meghan was spotted with Prince Harry in 2022 at the athletics event during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague, wearing this chic pair of dark wash skinny jeans with a cinched cream jacket with a high neck and caramel-hued suede heels.

With a cropped jacket

Meghan Markle wears a cropped black boucle jacket by Celine with jeans and ballet flats
Meghan Markle wore a cropped black boucle jacket by Celine with jeans and ballet flats

On that same trip, Meghan pulled a second pair of jeans from her suitcase - a mid-wash mom style, worn rolled at the ankle. She styled her denim with a classy black tweed jacket, Aviator sunnies, and Chanel ballet pumps.

Black skinnies

Meghan in a blazer with jeans
Meghan dressed down a blazer with jeans

The Duchess switched it up in 2018 when she opted for black skinny jeans to dress down her white pinstripe blazer and black stiletto combo at a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia in Sydney.

Distressed denim

Meghan in super casual ripped jeans sitting with prince harry
Meghan rocked super casual ripped jeans

Before she married into the royal family, Meghan was partial to a little ripped jeans moment. She rocked this uber-skinny pair with an oversized white shirt in 2017 to day three of the Invictus Games Toronto.

DISCOVER: Loved Meghan Markle's Bottega earrings? I tried the viral Amazon pair and they look so expensive 

A denim dress

Meghan at Women's Singles final match in denim dress
Meghan attends the Women's Singles final match to support her pal Serena Williams

The 2019 US Open was all about a denim dress for Prince Harry's wife. Meghan styled this dark-wash number with a grey cardigan and matching bucket bag.

