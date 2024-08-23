Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton’s abandoned Gucci mini dress was probably her shortest hem ever
Kate Middleton in 2018 at the Coach Core Essex at Basildon Sporting Village on October 30, 2018 in London, England.© Getty

Princess Kate's abandoned Gucci mini dress was probably her most daring hem ever

Is this the Princess of Wales' shortest skirt ever?

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is one classy dresser and we adore her style. And so does the rest of the world! The wife of Prince William always looks so chic in whatever she wears, and adheres to many style rules as a working royal - including hemlines.

kate middleton in blue dress on red carpet© Getty
Princess Kate usually wears dresses that are positioned over the knee

An unofficial rule that the royal women follow is always wearing one's hem below the knee at all times. Mother-of-three Kate stays very loyal to this, but back in 2017, she actually went rogue.

WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

As a fashion editor, I can honestly say that Kate's Gucci mini dress could well be one of my favourite looks the brunette beauty has ever stepped out in. Not only was it so fashion-forward, but it was also a little daring and I think she looks phenomenal.

Kate Middleton wearing a Gucci mini dress at the V&A Exhibition Road Quarter at the Victoria & Albert Museum on June 29, 2017 in London, England.© Getty
Kate wearing a Gucci mini dress at the V&A Exhibition in 2017

The royal made flashbulbs pop at London's Victoria & Albert Museum while opening a new exhibition, and fans were taken aback by her tweed frock which was cut that little bit shorter than most of her getups - it finished just above the knee!

The statement design packed a powerful punch with its bold black, red and white colourway and of course, it was made with the designer label's signature web trim, with some gold statement buttons added into the mix for good measure. At the time, the dress retailed at a cool £2,000 and sold out immediately. The 'Kate Effect' has always been strong.

Kate's a Gucci gal

The year 2017 wasn't the only time the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had worn the glamorous Italian label.

Kate Middleton wearing a pink Gucci ballgown at the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner in aid of 'Mentally Healthy Schools' at the Victoria and Albert Museum on February 13, 2019 in London, England. © Getty
Kate wore a Gucci ballgown in 2019

Two years later, again at the V&A Museum for a gala dinner, Kate delighted onlookers in a pink and white Gucci gown with a velvet waist belt - perfectly romantic for Valentine's Day, which was the date the bash fell on. The dress had such a Cinderella vibe about it, and we loved her beauty look too; she wore her hair loose, sported immaculate eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, a nude lipstick and accessorised with drop earrings, silver heels and a burgundy velvet clutch.

