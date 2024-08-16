Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's backless sheer gown was her best red carpet ever
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
princess kate in icy blue dress © Getty

Princess Kate's open-back sheer gown was her best red carpet look ever

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Spectre premiere in 2015

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has worn some incredible red carpet looks during her time as a working royal. 

Topping the lot however, has to be Kate's 2015 outing when she attended the Royal Film Performance of the James Bond movie Spectre at the Royal Albert Hall with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

Catherine and Prince William on red carpet© Getty
The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Film Performance of Spectre

Kate, now 42, was the belle of the ball in a stunning pale blue Jenny Packham gown. The floor-length number featured a wrap-style bodice with long sheer sleeves and a full skirt. 

Kate Middleton wearing a sheer dress with cutout at back© Getty
Spot Kate's open-back detail

The pastel gown also featured a bejewelled waistband which cinched in the billowing garment and an unexpected detail, a keyhole detail at the back. 

kate middleton in blue dress on red carpet© Getty
Kate's dress featured an embellished waistband

The pastel gown also featured a bejewelled waistband which cinched in the billowing garment and an unexpected detail, a keyhole detail at the back. 

Kate middleton from behind with updo © Getty
Kate rocked a twisted updo

To accompany her look, the then-Duchess of Cambridge carried a silver rhinestone-adorned clutch, also by Jenny Packham, and Robinson Pelham's 'Pagoda' earrings featuring blue topaz stones and diamonds. 

The chandelier-style earrings were worn by Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, to her 2011 royal wedding reception.

Kate's glitzy Jimmy Choo heels on red carpet © Getty
Kate wore glitzy Jimmy Choo heels

The mother-of-three's tumbling brunette locks were styled in an intricate twisted updo with curtain bangs framing her face. Meanwhile, her makeup look featured a smokey eye and peach-toned lip. 

Rounding off the royal's look was the uber glitzy and the, dare we say unroyal, Jimmy Choo 'Vamp Sandals' - an uber-platformed style with gold snakeskin straps. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeKate's Best Outfits

The Princess' red carpet style

The Princess has switched up her style over the years when stepping onto the red carpet. Kate looked uber-polished as she arrived at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridg and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) arrive for the UK premiere of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" in London, on May 19, 2022© Getty
Princess Kate wore Roland Mouret at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

The royal opted for a sleek black gown with a white Bardot neckline by Roland Mouret. She accessorised her look with straight locks tucked behind her ears to show off her 'Tsar Studs and Drops' earrings from Robinson Pelham which retail for over £11,000.

Princess Kate on red carpet with william in gold dress© Getty
Princess Kate shone in Jenny Packham

The King's daughter-in-law wore her glitziest look to date when she attended the world premiere of James Bond No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021. 

Kate stole the show in a gold Jenny Packham caped gown covered in sequins with a plunging neckline and padded shoulders. 

DISCOVER: Taylor Swift just wore Princess Kate's favourite brand - did you notice?

The future king's mother also wore glittery gold heels, statement gold earrings, and a pristine makeup look featuring the most fluttery false eyelashes she has ever worn.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More