Princess Kate's open-back sheer gown was her best red carpet look ever

The Princess of Wales has worn some incredible red carpet looks during her time as a working royal.

Topping the lot however, has to be Kate's 2015 outing when she attended the Royal Film Performance of the James Bond movie Spectre at the Royal Albert Hall with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

© Getty The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Film Performance of Spectre Kate, now 42, was the belle of the ball in a stunning pale blue Jenny Packham gown. The floor-length number featured a wrap-style bodice with long sheer sleeves and a full skirt.



© Getty Spot Kate's open-back detail The pastel gown also featured a bejewelled waistband which cinched in the billowing garment and an unexpected detail, a keyhole detail at the back.



© Getty Kate rocked a twisted updo To accompany her look, the then-Duchess of Cambridge carried a silver rhinestone-adorned clutch, also by Jenny Packham, and Robinson Pelham's 'Pagoda' earrings featuring blue topaz stones and diamonds. The chandelier-style earrings were worn by Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, to her 2011 royal wedding reception.

© Getty Kate wore glitzy Jimmy Choo heels The mother-of-three's tumbling brunette locks were styled in an intricate twisted updo with curtain bangs framing her face. Meanwhile, her makeup look featured a smokey eye and peach-toned lip. Rounding off the royal's look was the uber glitzy and the, dare we say unroyal, Jimmy Choo 'Vamp Sandals' - an uber-platformed style with gold snakeskin straps.

The Princess' red carpet style The Princess has switched up her style over the years when stepping onto the red carpet. Kate looked uber-polished as she arrived at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. © Getty Princess Kate wore Roland Mouret at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere The royal opted for a sleek black gown with a white Bardot neckline by Roland Mouret. She accessorised her look with straight locks tucked behind her ears to show off her 'Tsar Studs and Drops' earrings from Robinson Pelham which retail for over £11,000.



© Getty Princess Kate shone in Jenny Packham The King's daughter-in-law wore her glitziest look to date when she attended the world premiere of James Bond No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021.



Kate stole the show in a gold Jenny Packham caped gown covered in sequins with a plunging neckline and padded shoulders. DISCOVER: Taylor Swift just wore Princess Kate's favourite brand - did you notice? The future king's mother also wore glittery gold heels, statement gold earrings, and a pristine makeup look featuring the most fluttery false eyelashes she has ever worn.