Loved Princess Kate's Bond Girl dress? We’ve found the lookalike to beat all others

If you follow the Princess of Wales and her outfits, you will know she is one extremely well-dressed royal. The wife of Prince William is arguably one of the UK's biggest icons when it comes to fashion. Everything she wears is sure to sell out.

WATCH: Princess Kate wows on the red carpet at James Bond world premiere

As a fashion editor, it's my job to write about Kate's outfits each day and I have a few running favourites. But none is more special or show-stopping than the stunning gold Jenny Packham dress her Royal Highness wore back in 2021 to the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis seriously gave every Bond Girl in history a run for their money in her designer gown. It featured a twisted waist, was made up of a mass of gold sequins and also featured a rather abstract addition - an incredible, bejewelled cape.

© Getty Kate looked sensational at the No Time To Die" World Premiere in 2021

The plunge-neck gown hit the headlines as it was a style that the royal had truly never worn before. Kate is a classic dresser and enjoys well-cut clothes in chic colours, but this dress had everything mesmerising in one hit - sequins, shoulder pads and the gold shade was unusual for her.



© Getty Who needs a Bond Girl when you have Kate?

Royal fans have been dreaming of this frock ever since, and it's easy to see why. If you have a black tie event to go to, a number like this would ensure you stood out from the crowd.

Jenny Packham made Kate's custom style a part of their ongoing collection quickly after the royal wore it, but it's going to cost you around £4,000 if you want the same getup. They even make it now in green and red too.

Karen Millen's Premium Embellished Cape Maxi Dress is very like Kate's Jenny Packham dress

If you want to emulate the Princess look for considerably less, you need to check out high street store Karen Millen. I came across the store's 'Premium Embellished Cape Maxi Dress' and really was shocked at the likeness. I see so many 'designer inspired' items and some really don't cut the mustard, but this one is uncannily similar.

Currently priced at £285.35, the embellishments look top-notch, as do the body contouring stripes, and the all-important, royally-approved cape feature that adds something dramatic into the mix. It would work well with strappy sandals, and a bold updo a la Kate and is ideal for any formal occasion.

Needle & Thread's Sequin Dash Cape Ankle Gown has a similar vibe in a slightly more muted tone

If you're looking for a cape-style dress inspired by Kate's but the gold is a little too much, Needle & Thread's 'Sequin Dash Cape Ankle Gown' is slightly gentler in stance. The cape is shorter and it comes in slightly more muted colours, but is just as beautiful.