Every outfit Kate Middleton has worn to a Buckingham Palace garden party
Every candy-coloured outfit worn by Princess Kate to Buckingham Palaces' garden parties

The Princess of Wales never fails to stun royal style fans with her impeccable formal wardrobe

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales' absence at the annual Buckingham Palace Garden Parties can already be felt this summer. 

A typically glamorous affair, the garden parties are always a sartorial spectacle as royals and guests don their finest regalia to enjoy tea, sandwiches, scones and strawberries on the lawns of the landmark royal residence. 

WATCH: Remembering Princess Kate's beautiful blue garden party dress

Known for her unmistakable elegance and penchant for formal wear, Princess Kate's style is never not on point when she graces the steps of Buckingham Palace to greet guests. 

From her candy coloured Emilia Wickstead tea dress to her Cinderella-blue belted coat by Christopher Kane, HELLO! rounds up each and every one of Princess Kate's garden party looks through the years.

1/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 29, 2012 in London, England.© WPA Pool

Pastel pink Emilia Wickstead dress, 2012

One year after her magical wedding to Prince William, the Princess of Wales made her Buckingham Palace garden party debut in a pastel pink 'Alice' dress by one of her favourite occasionwear designers, Emilia Wicksted. 

Kate paired the pleated dress with a titled blush pink hat designed by Jane Corbett, along with accessories from L.K.Bennett.

2/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a Garden Party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II on May 22, 2013.© WPA Pool

Lemon delight, 2013

The next time Princess Kate attended a Buckingham Palace garden party she was pregnant with Prince George

The royal's blooming baby bump was disguised beneath a lemon-yellow textured coat by Emilia Wickstead.

3/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a garden party held at Buckingham Palace on June 10, 2014 in London, England.© WPA Pool

Ivory lace and pearl accessories, 2014

Princess Kate departed from her candy coloured streak the following year, slipping into an ethereal lace bodycon dress by Alexander McQueen. 

The neutral-toned dress was a rare fashion move for the royal, who rarely wears cream-hues by themself.

4/9

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to greet guests attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2016 in London, England. © Dan Kitwood

Cream delight, 2016

Two years later, the Princess of Wales once again opted for a neutral dress, looking like a fashion darling in a ruffle-adorned mini dress with a peplum detail. 

A fan of fashion repeats, Princess Kate wore the same bespoke Alexander McQueen dress to Prince George's christening.

5/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to guests during a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 16, 2017 in London, England.© WPA Pool

A vision in Cinderella blue, 2017

Prince William's wife was a vision in a belted cloud blue dress by Christopher Kane. With long sleeves, a collared neckline and smart, structured skirt, Princess Kate looked smart and sophisticated in the pastel-hued number. 

Adding to her whimsical summer wardrobe, Princess Kate wore the dress with a tilted beret-style hat from Lock & Co called the 'Sweet Delight.'

6/9

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attending the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 21, 2019 in London, England.© WPA Pool

A royal Barbie, 2019

Long before Greta Gerwig made dressing like Barbie mainstream, the Princess of Wales was a pink delight in an Alexander McQueen double-breasted coat dress. This colour was popular in the late Queen Elizabeth II's wardrobe, who also attended that year.

7/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends as the Earl Of Wessex hosts the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 18, 2022 in London, England.© WPA Pool

Cool in coral, 2022

After the pandemic, Princess Kate looked divine in celebratory coral for the first Buckingham Palace garden party in two years. A vision of summer, the mother-of-three turned heads in another dress by Emilia Wickstead. 

Proving her penchant for marvellous millinery, the royal paired her look with a flamingo-toned 'Lyssa' hat by Jane Taylor. 

8/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 25, 2022 in London, England.© WPA Pool

Regencycore in 2022

No doubt inspired by Bridgerton, the Princess looked mesmerising in a cloud number, recycling one of her favourite bespoke dresses designed by her private dressmaker.

Complete with sophisticated bishop's sleeves, a pie-crust neckline and elegant button-down bodice, the royal's flowing dress was the perfect ensemble for a summer soirée at Buckingham Palace. 

9/9

William and Kate attend a coronation garden party© Getty

Picture perfect in 2023

Recycling one of her most famous outfits formerly worn to Ascot in 2019, the Princess looked stunning in a coordinating blouse and skirt designed by Elie Saab, which she paired with a fabulous Philip Treacy hat. 

Bringing the sunshine to an overcast May day, the royal looked picture-perfect in her powder blue ensemble.

