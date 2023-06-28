Princess Kate given tour of revamped Young V&A museum by schoolchildren - best photos

The Princess of Wales is set to be given a tour of a newly-revamped London museum by schoolchildren today.

Kate, 41, will officially open the Young V&A (formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood) in Bethnal Green, ahead of its opening to the public on Saturday 1 July.

Local schoolchildren, parents and teachers have played a critical role during its three-year transformation, contributing ideas for the displays and architectural features.

The museum houses three new galleries called Play, Imagine, and Design. Each has been conceived for specific age groups, from babies to teens, with nearly 2,000 objects from the V&A's collections presented in new and playful ways, designed to inspire children's own creativity.

Kate will spend time with toddlers and children in each of the galleries during her visit, and will meet with staff, supporters and donors who have made the reopening of the museum possible.

The Princess became the first royal patron of the V&A in 2018, and has carried out several visits to its museums and buildings. Her patronage ties in with her interest in visual, photography and design, while her latest outing links to her focus on the early years and how our experiences in the first five years of our lives shape adulthood.

© Getty Kate became patron of the V&A in 2018

The royal mum-of-three stepped out to officially open a family-friendly residential centre, which helps women going through the justice system, in Southampton on Tuesday. Kate was reunited with the royals' family friend and Princess Diana's goddaughter, Lady Edwina Grosvenor, as she was given a tour of the Hope Street centre.

© Getty The Princess of Wales opens Hope Street, Southampton

© Getty The Princess of Wales was welcomed by Edwina Grosvenor, founder of the charity One Small Thing

WATCH: Princess Kate leaves personal handwritten note at Hope Street

Kate is expected to be among the royals at Wimbledon next week as it kicks off on 3 July. The Princess is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and appeared in a short film with Swiss tennis star, Roger Federer, over the weekend, to highlight the important role of the Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls.

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC Kate played doubles with Roger Federer

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC Kate is a huge tennis fan

The Princess, who is a huge tennis fan, impressed royal watchers with her skills as she played in a doubles match with the eight-time Wimbledon champion.