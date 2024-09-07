Zara Tindall is a vision in skinny jeans as she marks incredible launch

Zara Tindall is currently competing in the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, however, on Friday evening the daughter of Princess Anne had a swanky event to attend.

The royal headed to the Musto and Fairfax & Favor collection launch, of which she is the face for. The mum-of-three looked phenomenal at the event in a pair of white skinny jeans, which she matched with a white shirt and pair of snazzy trainers. Zara also styled out a cap as she marked the launch.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

During the event, Zara was also seen in a discussion with Fairfax & Favor Founding Director Marcus Fountaine and Nick Houchin, the Head of Marketing at MUSTO, which was chaired by presenter Nicole Brown.

Speaking about her connection to the brand, Zara described it as a "staple" of her wardrobe after being introduced to MUSTO by her mother.

© Fairfax & Favor Zara looked stunning in her outfit

Zara also gave an insight into her training for the event, saying she had toured the track with her father, Captain Mark Phillips as they came up with plans to tackle the course.

HELLO! was also in attendance at the soiree, and writer Katie Daly said: "It was a pleasure seeing Zara Tindall at Burghley Horse Trials on Friday. Having competed herself, the royal headed over to the Fairfax and Favor stand where she looked her usual chic self in white skinny jeans and a tailored navy blazer.

© Fairfax & Favor Zara also gave a small talk while she was in attendance

"Onlookers could sense Zara's passion for the exciting fashion collab as she chatted with Nicole Brown while sporting next to no makeup. It was also special to hear her insights into the ongoing horse trials as a former Olympian - and who she has her bets on to win!"

She concluded: "Zara admired the new collection having enjoyed a glass of bubbly and a catch-up with Marcus Fountaine and beamed as she sized up a suede crossbody bag to match her Fairfax and Favor baseball cap."