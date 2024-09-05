Zara Tindall surprises in suede zip-up top and skinny jeans

Zara Tindall has a tried and tested style formula that she sticks to, comprising relaxed polo shirts and white jeans, but this week she made a departure from her usual look.

During a day at the Burghley Horse Trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, the equestrian looked on top form, switching her trademark polos for a zip-up suede number, complete with glossy black trim and a flattering tie at the waist.

A zip runs the length of the top, meaning it's easy to slip on and off if she needs to change into riding gear.

© Getty Zara Tindall rocked a leather top for her horsey day out

Zara teamed the statement top with her favourite fitted white jeans and white leather trainers. She wore on trend gold earrings and a tortoiseshell pair of sunglasses, tying her blonde hair into a low-maintenance bun.

The royal looked relaxed and happy at the event, with the pressure off as it was an event to inspect her horse, Class Affair, rather than the 43-year-old needing to ride.

During the day, Princess Anne's daughter was seen laughing with other attendees as well as zipping around the grounds on her bike.

© Getty Zara Tindall zipped around on her bike

Zara's busy week

As well as accompanying her horse at the inspection, Zara has likely been busy on mum duty, with Mia, 10, and Lena, six, starting their new term at school.

It's not known where the Tindall girls go to school, but it is believed to be a day school near to the family's home in Gatcombe Park, as Mike and Zara didn't want their daughters to board away from home.

Mike and Zara are both heavily involved in parent life at Mia and Lena's school, with sports day an important date in the family calendar.

© Getty Zara Tindall and her horse Class Affair had a big day out

Chatting to the Prince and Princess of Wales on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike revealed: "I always panic at sports day, because you know if there's a dad's race someone is going to want to take you down."

Speaking of taking part in the competitive race, the former rugby player added: "We had a race before and I had to dig deep," prompting Princess Kate to share her experience of the parent's race at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' school.

"There are lots of school that have banned parent races because it became much too competitive," the Princess of Wales said, before divulging: "We have taken part. We were told categorically there was no parents race, then they called a last-minute parents race, and maybe it's the competitiveness in both of us, but we had to compete and I had to do it in bare feet."

With the new term underway, it's time for all of the royals to get practicing for any parent competitions – we're expecting big things!