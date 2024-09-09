Peter Phillips is a doting uncle to Zara Tindall's children

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, showed their support for Peter's sister, Zara Tindall, as she competed at the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire on Saturday.

The businessman, 46, chatted with his brother-in-law and former rugby star, Mike Tindall, on the sidelines, and there was a sweet moment between Peter and his little nephew, Lucas, three, captured on camera.

Peter was seen giving Lucas a piggy-back as Harriet looked on at the pair, with an onlooker telling HELLO! that the NHS nurse, who began dating Peter earlier this year, interacted comfortably with the wider family.

It's not the first time we've seen such a sweet rapport between Peter and his nieces and nephew. He is also uncle to Zara's daughters, Mia, ten, and Lena, six.

See more of their interactions over the years below…

1/ 5 © Getty Horsing around Peter grinned as Lucas, clad in a red top and blue shorts, climbed onto his uncle's back at Burghley Horse Trials. Sister Lena keep a close eye on her brother as she chatted to her uncle and Harriet.



2/ 5 © Getty Uncle duties Peter and his eldest niece, Mia, have had a sweet bond ever since she was a baby. He shares daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, with his ex-wife, Autumn, and the girls have grown up close to their Tindall cousins.



3/ 5 © Getty Family fun Princess Anne's love of horses and equestrian sports has passed down to her children and grandchildren. Peter sweetly lifted up Mia, who was around 18 months, to see the horses at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in August 2015.



4/ 5 © Getty Giggles Uncle and niece were seen larking about at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2017.



5/ 5 © Getty Sweet bond And there was another moment as Peter carried a three-year-old Mia across the field to watch the action.



