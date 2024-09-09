Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter Phillips is a doting uncle to Zara Tindall's children - see family photos
Zara is mum to Mia, Lena and Lucas

Peter Phillips is uncle to Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall© Getty / Shutterstock
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, showed their support for Peter's sister, Zara Tindall, as she competed at the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire on Saturday.

The businessman, 46, chatted with his brother-in-law and former rugby star, Mike Tindall, on the sidelines, and there was a sweet moment between Peter and his little nephew, Lucas, three, captured on camera.

Peter was seen giving Lucas a piggy-back as Harriet looked on at the pair, with an onlooker telling HELLO! that the NHS nurse, who began dating Peter earlier this year, interacted comfortably with the wider family.

It's not the first time we've seen such a sweet rapport between Peter and his nieces and nephew. He is also uncle to Zara's daughters, Mia, ten, and Lena, six.

See more of their interactions over the years below…

1/5

Lucas Tindall climbs on the back of his uncle, Peter Phillips© Getty

Horsing around

Peter grinned as Lucas, clad in a red top and blue shorts, climbed onto his uncle's back at Burghley Horse Trials. Sister Lena keep a close eye on her brother as she chatted to her uncle and Harriet. 

2/5

Peter Phillips holding baby Mia at Gigaset Charity Polo Match© Getty

Uncle duties

Peter and his eldest niece, Mia, have had a sweet bond ever since she was a baby. He shares daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, with his ex-wife, Autumn, and the girls have grown up close to their Tindall cousins.

3/5

Peter holds up niece Mia at Festival of British Eventing© Getty

Family fun

Princess Anne's love of horses and equestrian sports has passed down to her children and grandchildren. Peter sweetly lifted up Mia, who was around 18 months, to see the horses at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in August 2015.

4/5

Peter Phillips plays with his niece Mia Tindall as they attend the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park© Getty

Giggles

Uncle and niece were seen larking about at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2017.

5/5

Peter Phillips holding Mia during Gatcombe Park Horse Trials© Getty

Sweet bond

And there was another moment as Peter carried a three-year-old Mia across the field to watch the action.

