7 rare photos of pregnant Princess Charlene's glowing baby bump

Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene share twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who were born in December 2014.

Grace Kelly's son and the former Olympic swimmer announced they were pregnant in May 2014, three years after their royal wedding. A statement from the Prince's Palace of Monaco stated the happy couple were "delighted" to start a family, adding: "The birth is expected at the end of the year."

One year earlier, Charlene had candidly discussed her plans for children, telling South African newspaper Sunday World: "Now I'm settled and I think kids will come. I don't put any pressure on myself. If it happens, it happens."

From May to December 2014, Charlene made a handful of public appearances where she showed off her elegant maternity style. While her blossoming bump was often hidden behind loose silhouettes, a few rare photos have documented the royal's pregnancy - take a look.

1/ 7 © VALERY HACHE Mini dress moment Charlene was just three months pregnant when she was pictured visiting the new Yacht Club of Monaco in June 2014. The glowing mother-to-be wore a white mini dress with a sheer ruffled skirt that hinted at her bump. She added small heels and pearl earrings to complete her elegant outfit.

2/ 7 © Action Press/Shutterstock Touch of sparkle Amping up the glamour for a cocktail reception, the pregnant royal dressed her blossoming baby bump in a sequin gold top with a comfortable loose fit. Beauty-wise, Charlene rocked a glowing beauty blend and styled her blonde hair into Hollywood waves.

3/ 7 © Jonathan Leibson Gala gown Joining Prince Albert for the 2014 Princess Grace Awards Gala, Charlene rocked an ethereal white pleated floor-length gown with an empire waist and a skirt that skimmed over her bump.

4/ 7 © Sebastien Nogier/EPA/Shutterstock Picnic pleats Thanks to her height, which is 5 foot 10 inches, the Monegasque royal could conceal her pregnancy on many occasions, including at a picnic. From the front, fans would be none the wiser that Charlene was six months pregnant, despite her belted shirt dress hugging her figure.

5/ 7 © Pascal Le Segretain/AdB Stunning in silk Perhaps the most prominent of Princess Charlene's baby bump photos was taken in October, just two months before her due date. She was pictured at her husband's award ceremony in a midnight blue silk gown that fell to her knee, with the material gathering in a tie underneath her bump.

6/ 7 © Paul Zimmerman Trim and tailored The royal proved her penchant for power suits as she jetted to New York for the Clinton Global Citizen Awards And CGCA Blue Carpet. Her chic maternity wardrobe included a black jacket with a sparkly collar, which she layered over a monochromatic blouse skimming her stomach. She added matching tailored trousers and heels.

7/ 7 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Night out in navy Charlene had officially popped by the five-month mark! She dressed her blossoming bump – which was only noticeable side-on – in a navy gown for the Red Cross Ball Gala, complete with a sleeveless, straight neckline and tailored figure-skimming silhouette.

Charlene and Albert's twins

Charlene gave birth to her twins via Caesarean on 10 December 2014. A statement released from the Palace announced the happy news: "It is with immense joy that TT.SS.HH the prince and princess of Monaco have the great pleasure to announce the birth of their children named: Gabriella, Thérèse, Marie (born at 17h04) Jacques, Honoré, Rainier (born at 17h06)."

Albert chose not to find out the sex of their children beforehand, but he joked to the Monaco Matin newspaper that his wife did not want it to be a surprise.

"The princess probably knows but she is playing the game. She is keeping the secret as I asked her to," he said. "You know, one doesn't often have the opportunity to have such pleasant surprises in life, that is why I prefer not to know the babies' gender before the birth."

