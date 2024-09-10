Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene amazes in cinched shoulder-baring jumpsuit
Princess Charlene in red outfit © Getty

Princess Charlene steals the show in fiery shoulder-baring jumpsuit

Prince Albert's wife headed out with her children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene is no stranger to a beautiful jumpsuit. But the piece she chose for the traditional Pique Nique Monegasque event on Saturday topped the lot. 

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was spotted at the U Cavagnëtu picnic wearing a pillar-box red number with an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline and a cinched waistline owing to a tan belt.

Princess Charlene in a red jumpsuit with family© Getty
Princess Charlene wore a red jumpsuit

The wide-leg number was paired with the 'Coachella' earrings from Vanrycke Paris and tan leather pumps.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with their parents at the picnic© Getty
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their parents at the picnic

Her makeup look featured a coordinating shiny red lip. Meanwhile, the royal's sandy blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn straight in a style that fell just below the ear.

Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella and Prince Albert attended the Traditional Monaco annual picnic© Getty
Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella and Prince Albert attended the Traditional Monaco annual picnic

The former Olympian was spotted with children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, both nine, looking smart with Jacques matching with his father in a navy blazer and little Gabriella sporting a white dress.

Princess Charlene of Monaco with their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella and Monaco mayor Georges Marsan© Getty
Princess Charlene of Monaco with their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella and Monaco mayor Georges Marsan

The U Cavagnëtu picnic was organised by Monaco Town Council and featured a performance by the La Palladienne dancers, followed by an open-air mass.

Princess Charlene's U Cavagnëtu picnic style

Princess Charlene in florals with husband and kids© Getty
Princess Charlene wore florals in 2023

Princess Charlene pulls out all the stops for the annual tradition at the Parc Princess Antoinette. Last year, the former pro swimmer was unrecognisable with chocolate brown hair.

She wore a floral printed navy shirt with a floaty skirt for a less figure-defining look. 

Charlene with bleached blonde hair beside daughter© Getty
In 2022 Charlene had bleached blonde hair

The princess also switched up her hair look at the picnic in 2022 when she arrived with uber-cropped platinum blonde hair to match her icy tunic top with lace detailing and white wide-leg trousers.

albert and charlene holding babies Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella © Getty
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella attended the Pique Nique Monegasque for the first time in 2015

The royal twins made their picnic debut in 2015 where they wore traditional dress and were carried by each parent.

Charlene rocked a more casual look, opting for white skinny jeans and a sheer lace top.

Charlene's recent looks

prince albert princess charlene on beach © ferrariscuderiamontecarlo
The royal couple posed with the athletes

It was a jumpsuit the mother of two wore last week when she attended the Crossing Calvi-Monaco water bike challenge.

The printed Diane von Furstenberg 'Tai' jumpsuit with a keyhole halterneck detail was teamed with her Louis Vuitton 'Casino' shades. 

prince albert princess charlene paris opening ceremony © Shutterstock
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were perfectly coordinated for the occasion

DISCOVER:  Unorthodox royal weddings! Princess Charlene's rock concert, Princess Anne's elopement & more

She also wore a more fitted white jumpsuit with capped sleeves courtesy of Louis Vuitton at the Heads of State reception at Élysée Palace before arriving at the Paris Olympic opening ceremony.

