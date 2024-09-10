Princess Charlene steals the show in fiery shoulder-baring jumpsuit

Princess Charlene is no stranger to a beautiful jumpsuit. But the piece she chose for the traditional Pique Nique Monegasque event on Saturday topped the lot.
The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was spotted at the U Cavagnëtu picnic wearing a pillar-box red number with an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline and a cinched waistline owing to a tan belt.
The wide-leg number was paired with the 'Coachella' earrings from Vanrycke Paris and tan leather pumps.
Her makeup look featured a coordinating shiny red lip. Meanwhile, the royal's sandy blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn straight in a style that fell just below the ear.
The former Olympian was spotted with children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, both nine, looking smart with Jacques matching with his father in a navy blazer and little Gabriella sporting a white dress.
The U Cavagnëtu picnic was organised by Monaco Town Council and featured a performance by the La Palladienne dancers, followed by an open-air mass.
Princess Charlene's U Cavagnëtu picnic style
Princess Charlene pulls out all the stops for the annual tradition at the Parc Princess Antoinette. Last year, the former pro swimmer was unrecognisable with chocolate brown hair.
She wore a floral printed navy shirt with a floaty skirt for a less figure-defining look.
The princess also switched up her hair look at the picnic in 2022 when she arrived with uber-cropped platinum blonde hair to match her icy tunic top with lace detailing and white wide-leg trousers.
The royal twins made their picnic debut in 2015 where they wore traditional dress and were carried by each parent.
Charlene rocked a more casual look, opting for white skinny jeans and a sheer lace top.
Charlene's recent looks
It was a jumpsuit the mother of two wore last week when she attended the Crossing Calvi-Monaco water bike challenge.
The printed Diane von Furstenberg 'Tai' jumpsuit with a keyhole halterneck detail was teamed with her Louis Vuitton 'Casino' shades.
She also wore a more fitted white jumpsuit with capped sleeves courtesy of Louis Vuitton at the Heads of State reception at Élysée Palace before arriving at the Paris Olympic opening ceremony.
