Princess Beatrice makes sold out £25 trench coat and flirty mini dress look so expensive
Princess Beatrice of York wears a striped skirt© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock

Princess Beatrice makes sold out £25 trench coat and flippy mini dress look so expensive on New York trip

The York royal is in New York City for Climate Week at the same time as her royal cousin, Prince Harry

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
4 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice's unmistakable elegance wasn't hard to spot as the radiant royal touched down in New York ahead of New York Climate Week.

The York princess, who was recently crowned as Tatler's best dressed of 2024, attended the Youth Impact Council Launch on Wednesday evening. 

Looking refined, the Princess reigned supreme in the style department wearing her button-down 'Milane' mini dress from Sandro Paris. Complete with a contrast collar, elegant puffed shoulders and a silhouette-sculpting cut, the royal's classic mini dress boasted effortless sophistication.

Princess Beatrice of York at the Youth Impact Council Launch in New York© Shutterstock
Princess Beatrice of York at the Youth Impact Council Launch in New York

The mother-of-one, who shares daughter Sienna with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, layered with a 'Faux Suede Trenchcoat' from H&M, which retailed for a cool £25 before it sold out in the high street retailer's end of season sale.  

The Princess, who is in New York with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, carried Strathberry's 'Mosaic' bag, and several layers of dainty gold jewellery adorned her wrists.  

The royal style maven wore her glossy auburn hair in a bouncy blow dry, adding her signature smudged eyeliner and fluttery mascara to complete her beauty glow. 

It's not the only style-winning formula the York princess has concocted since she landed in the Big Apple. 

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Beatrice attended a lunch co-hosted by the Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity she co-founded with sister Princess Eugenie which aims to raise awareness about modern slavery and human trafficking.

The Princess paired a navy pleated skirt with a cropped, nautical-inspired jacket and her beloved Chanel ballet flats - which have become synonymous with an easy elegance loved by the style set. 

The redheaded royal has an everlasting love affair with her collection of Chanel shoes, of which she also owns the 'Laminated Lambkin & Grosgrain Beige & Black Slingback Pumps' and a classic pair of pointed-toe heels. 

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 20: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Beatrice attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indig© Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Beatrice attended day one of Royal Ascot 2023 wearing a Beulah dress and Chanel two-tone pumps

The visit to New York comes as Beatrice's cousin the Duke of Sussex made several appearances in the Big Apple. 

Prince Harry took part in the Clinton Global Initiative in New York on Tuesday, appearing as a star guest, close to the end of the session entitled Everything Everywhere All At Once.

