Princess Beatrice rocked killer heels alongside major Hollywood icons in rare photo

Princess Beatrice rocks killer heels alongside major Hollywood icons in rare photo
Princess Beatrice at 16 years old© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince William's cousin and her mother celebrated a hit Disney film  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Public outings for Princess Beatrice these days include garden parties at Buckingham Palace and chic trips to Royal Ascot. 

But flashback to September 2004 and the royal, now 36, was all about a pop culture moment - and even made a trip to The Electric Cinema on Portobello Road in London to celebrate the UK premiere of Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. 

Beatrice posed with julie andrews, sarah ferguson and anne hathaway© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Beatrice posed with two Hollywood stars

Not only was British royalty present for the occasion but Hollywood royalty too. A 16-year-old Beatrice posed for a photo with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York with the stars of the rom-com, Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway who played Queen Clarisse and Princess Mia of the fictional principality Genovia.

Princess Beatrice at 16 years old© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Princess Beatrice wore a pink dress and statement earrings

The royal crossover called for a fabulous outfit. Prince William's cousin was the ultimate noughties It-girl in a pair of pink bow-adorned shoes with a razor-sharp heel and a pointed toe.

Princess Beatrice and her mother in noughties © Getty
Princess Beatrice and her mother celebrated The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

To tie in with her killer footwear, the Princess opted for a floaty pink dress with a knee-grazing skirt and diamantes on the bodice. 

She nipped in the look with a fitted single-breasted blazer in a pinstripe white fabric. The mother of one also wore boho hoop earrings and styled her tumbling auburn hair in a straight blow-dry.

Beatrice posed with the movie's stars and director Garry Marshall© Scott Myers/Shutterstock
Beatrice posed with the movie's stars and director Garry Marshall

Meanwhile, the Duchess opted for a black cold shoulder dress with a sparkly brooch. The Sound of Music star was supremely elegant in a sequinned power suit while The Devil Wears Prada's Anne rocked a beige slip dress with a crochet cardigan and beaded jewels.

Stars and royals unite

Julie Andrews meeting the late Queen in 1997© Getty
Julie Andrews met the late Queen several times

It isn't the first time that musical legend Julie Andrews has rubbed shoulders with royalty. The Mary Poppins actress met the late Queen at the Silver Jubilee Royal Variety Gala in 1977 and yet again at a live recording of Hey, Mr. Producer! in 1998. 

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with Leonardo DiCaprio © Getty
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice met Leonardo DiCaprio in 2004

Princess Beatrice was also spotted alongside her sister Princess Eugenie chatting with Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio at the UK Premiere of The Aviator in 2004.

Tom Cruise taking princess kate by the hand© Getty
Tom Cruise took the princess by the hand

The Princess of Wales has been known to enjoy a catch-up with a Hollywood heavyweight. In 2022 Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise broke royal protocol as he took Kate by the hand and helped her up a set of steps at the Top Gun: Maverick Royal Film Performance.

Diana, Princess of Wales meeting actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in 1992© Getty
Diana, Princess of Wales met actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the premiere of Far and Away in 1992

She follows in the footsteps of Prince William's late mother Princess Diana who has been spotted with the likes of Nicole Kidman and Tom Hanks to Elton John and John Travolta.

