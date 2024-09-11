Princess Beatrice rocks waist-defining dress with tumbling auburn curls

Princess Beatrice looked supremely elegant as she stepped out with her sister Princess Eugenie on Tuesday for a visit to the Haven House Children’s Hospice in Woodford Green, East London.
Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter, 36, was seen meeting staff and residents at the hospice before planting a tree wearing a lovely midi dress.
The royal opted for the 'Enya' midi dress from Erdem - a new addition to her wardrobe. The floaty number featured a puffball-style skirt with long sleeves and a tailored waistline.
The navy and white floral number was teamed with the most classic of flats - the 'Ballet Flats in Black Calfskin Grosgrain' from Chanel.
The highlight of Beatrice's pristine look was her beautiful tumbling curls which were styled with a side part.
Her sister, 34, opted for an understated updo to go with her Zimmermann 'Grape Polka Dots Maxi Dress' and Dune 'Hopeful' flats.
You may also like
"This hospice is a beacon of love and support for so many families," Princess Beatrice said in an address at the event. "The compassion and care provided here is truly inspiring, and it is a privilege to be part of this special day."
Princess Beatrice's summer uniform
A floaty floral dress and classic pumps have become the royal's go-to ensemble this summer.
In July, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife headed to St Mary's and St John's Primary School in North West London in her role as the patron of the British Skin Foundation to meet year five pupils who have created sun safety posters to highlight the importance of protecting your skin from potential skin cancers in later life.
She wore a printed midi dress from ME + EM with Chanel pumps.
A day at Wimbledon also called for a floral number. Prince William's cousin was spotted alongside her property developer husband as she sat in front of actor and author Stephen Fry and comedian Michael McIntyre in the royal box.
DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice rocks statement crown in unseen wedding photos
Beatrice opted for a cinched shirt dress by Monique Lhuillier with a raffia clutch bag and an undone half updo.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!