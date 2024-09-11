Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice rocks waist-defining dress with tumbling curls
Princess Beatrice attends day four of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2024 in Ascot, England© Getty

Princess Beatrice rocks waist-defining dress with tumbling auburn curls

Sarah Ferguson's daughter visited Haven House Children’s Hospice alongside her sister Princess Eugenie  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
53 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice looked supremely elegant as she stepped out with her sister Princess Eugenie on Tuesday for a visit to the Haven House Children’s Hospice in Woodford Green, East London.

Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter, 36, was seen meeting staff and residents at the hospice before planting a tree wearing a lovely midi dress. 

Beatrice and Eugenie planted a commemorative tree at Haven House© Theo Wood
Princesses plant a commemorative tree in the historic grounds at Haven House Children’s Hospice, Woodford Green

The royal opted for the 'Enya' midi dress from Erdem - a new addition to her wardrobe. The floaty number featured a puffball-style skirt with long sleeves and a tailored waistline.

The navy and white floral number was teamed with the most classic of flats - the 'Ballet Flats in Black Calfskin Grosgrain' from Chanel. 

Beatrice and Eugenie were given flowers from Annabelle and Eva Thomas© Theo Wood
Annabelle and Eva presenting flowers to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

The highlight of Beatrice's pristine look was her beautiful tumbling curls which were styled with a side part. 

Princesses with Haven House child Massimo Luca and mother Sheema Luca© Theo Wood
Princesses with Haven House child Massimo Luca and mother Sheema Luca

Her sister, 34, opted for an understated updo to go with her Zimmermann 'Grape Polka Dots Maxi Dress' and Dune 'Hopeful' flats. 

Beatrice and Eugenie both shared remarks at the garden party© Theo Wood
Beatrice and Eugenie both shared remarks at the garden party

"This hospice is a beacon of love and support for so many families," Princess Beatrice said in an address at the event. "The compassion and care provided here is truly inspiring, and it is a privilege to be part of this special day."

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice visit Haven House Children's Hospice

Princess Beatrice's summer uniform

Princess Beatrice, patron of the British Skin Foundation, meeting Year 5 pupils who have created sun safety posters to highlight the importance of protecting your skin from potential skin cancers in later life, during a visit to St Mary's and St John's primary school in north west London. Picture date: Tuesday July 23, 2024. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore her Chanel flats and a Me+Em dress

A floaty floral dress and classic pumps have become the royal's go-to ensemble this summer. 

In July, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife headed to St Mary's and St John's Primary School in North West London in her role as the patron of the British Skin Foundation to meet year five pupils who have created sun safety posters to highlight the importance of protecting your skin from potential skin cancers in later life.

Princess Beatrice, patron of the British Skin Foundation, meeting Year 5 pupils who have created sun safety posters to highlight the importance of protecting your skin from potential skin cancers in later life© Getty
Princess Beatrice is patron of the British Skin Foundation

She wore a printed midi dress from ME + EM with Chanel pumps.

princess beatrice and edoardo mapelli mozzi at wimbledon© Getty
The royal clasped her Roger Vivier clutch while attending Wimbledon 2024

A day at Wimbledon also called for a floral number. Prince William's cousin was spotted alongside her property developer husband as she sat in front of actor and author Stephen Fry and comedian Michael McIntyre in the royal box.

Princess Beatrice chatting with Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham© Getty
Princess Beatrice chatted with Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice rocks statement crown in unseen wedding photos 

Beatrice opted for a cinched shirt dress by Monique Lhuillier with a raffia clutch bag and an undone half updo.

