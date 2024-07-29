Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice has just been crowned the best dressed royal - here's why
Princess Beatrice attends a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012 in London, England

Princess Beatrice has just been crowned the best dressed royal - here's why

Sarah Ferguson's daughter is the most stylish gal of 2024, it's official

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
We all know how well-dressed the dazzling Princess Beatrice is. She regularly appears on style pages with her incredible line up of outfits, she's put plenty of brands on the map and what's more, she regularly inspires shoppers with her fashion-forward accessories.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stylish wedding

So it comes as no surprise that the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew has just topped the coveted 'Best Dressed List 2024' at Tatler magazine.

Princess Beatrice wearing pink Reem Acra dress and York tiara at Jordan royal wedding
Princess Beatrice looking stunning in an Reem Acra dress and York tiara at Jordan royal wedding in 2023

The mother-of-one is the only royal to feature in the list, beating strong contenders such as the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

Tatler September issue 2024
Tatler's September issue 2024

The list includes some members of high society, David and Victoria's youngest son, Cruz, Jack Grealist's pregnant girlfriend Sasha Atwood and the Prime Minister's wife, Lady Stamer. 

1.Princess Beatrice of York

2. Jade Holland Cooper

3. Cruz Beckham

4. Lord William Gordon-Lennox

5. Annabel Elliot

6. Anu Hinduja

7. Sasha Atwood

8. Lucy Van Straubenzee

9. Ben Chilwell

10. Lady Starmer

Beatrice, 35, has always had a keen interest in fashion. She loves a plethora of designer labels, from Monique Lhuillier, Richard Quinn and Erdem, to Needle & Thread and The Vampire's Wife. She also is a huge fan of Beulah London dresses, so much so, she owns ten of their frocks in a variety of colours.

UK labels are at the forefront of her mind. The redhead royal loves Self Portrait and ME+EM, and The Kooples.

Princess Beatrice made an entrance in a sheer lace dress
Princess Beatrice wearing a Slf Portrait dress

And when it comes to her accessories, the more daring, the better! From Gucci Horsebit loafers to her Sophia Webster 'Wifey' clutch and Aquazurra heels she rocked at Ascot this year, her collection is enviable. And don't forget her Chanel ballet pumps!

Princess Beatrice watches the racing as she attends day 3 'St Patrick's Thursday' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2024 in Cheltenham, England
The royal made headbands a huge fashion accessory

The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also knows how to dress up her hair. She was the first royal to sport a fancy headband at the MET gala in 2018, and often tends to her dresses with a girly bow.

Princess Beatrice at the Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Princess Beatrice looked stunning at the Met Gala in 2018

See the full feature in the September issue of Tatler, available via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday 1 August.

