Princess Beatrice has just been crowned the best dressed royal - here's why

We all know how well-dressed the dazzling Princess Beatrice is. She regularly appears on style pages with her incredible line up of outfits, she's put plenty of brands on the map and what's more, she regularly inspires shoppers with her fashion-forward accessories.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stylish wedding

So it comes as no surprise that the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew has just topped the coveted 'Best Dressed List 2024' at Tatler magazine.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice looking stunning in an Reem Acra dress and York tiara at Jordan royal wedding in 2023

The mother-of-one is the only royal to feature in the list, beating strong contenders such as the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

Tatler's September issue 2024

The list includes some members of high society, David and Victoria's youngest son, Cruz, Jack Grealist's pregnant girlfriend Sasha Atwood and the Prime Minister's wife, Lady Stamer.

1.Princess Beatrice of York

2. Jade Holland Cooper

3. Cruz Beckham

4. Lord William Gordon-Lennox

5. Annabel Elliot

6. Anu Hinduja

7. Sasha Atwood

8. Lucy Van Straubenzee

9. Ben Chilwell

10. Lady Starmer

Beatrice, 35, has always had a keen interest in fashion. She loves a plethora of designer labels, from Monique Lhuillier, Richard Quinn and Erdem, to Needle & Thread and The Vampire's Wife. She also is a huge fan of Beulah London dresses, so much so, she owns ten of their frocks in a variety of colours.

UK labels are at the forefront of her mind. The redhead royal loves Self Portrait and ME+EM, and The Kooples.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wearing a Slf Portrait dress

And when it comes to her accessories, the more daring, the better! From Gucci Horsebit loafers to her Sophia Webster 'Wifey' clutch and Aquazurra heels she rocked at Ascot this year, her collection is enviable. And don't forget her Chanel ballet pumps!

© Getty The royal made headbands a huge fashion accessory

The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also knows how to dress up her hair. She was the first royal to sport a fancy headband at the MET gala in 2018, and often tends to her dresses with a girly bow.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked stunning at the Met Gala in 2018

