Duchess Sophie giggles in waist-defining trousers and killer boots
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh up close smiling© Getty

Duchess Sophie beams in figure-defining trousers and killer boots

Prince Edward's wife is the new patron of a cause close to her heart  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
12 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh glowed as she headed out for a rare weekend engagement on Saturday.

Duchess Sophie, 59, embarked on a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey for planned contact with the International Space Station alongside young Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

The Duchess of Edinburgh walking in blazer and teal trousers© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Guides during a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey

Prince Edward's wife was spotted wearing a chic chocolate brown fitted blazer with sharp lapels and boxy shoulders. 

She teamed the autumn-ready garment with a pair of teal waist-tapering wide-leg trousers and a striped tan and white knitted top from Frame. 

Duchess sophie entering room in striped top and brown blazer© Alamy
The Duchess wore a chic autumn ensemble

To accessorise her look, the Duchess wore her go-to Gianvito Rossi boots in a warm brown suede to match her mahogany-hued snakeskin clutch.

The mother of two also wore a rule-breaking raspberry-toned manicure to match her rosy lip shade and wore her sandy locks down.

duchess sophie and daughter in grounds of buckingham palace© Getty
Lady Louise was a member of the Brownies

Topping off her look was a beaded necklace and a trefoil brooch to represent her role as patron of Girlguiding which she took on earlier this week.

The role is also special to the royal as her daughter Lady Louise Windsor was herself a Brownie.

An out-of-this-world outing

The Duchess of Edinburgh standing by young girl guide© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh spoke with the International Space Station

The royal spoke live with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and made radio contact with Sunita Williams at Brooklands Museum in Weybridge, Surrey.

The Duchess of Edinburgh sitting laughing© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh laughed as she styled out a chocolate brown blazer

The overall event aimed to promote the involvement of girls and young women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). 

Duchess Sophie with three GirlGuides and Chief Guide Tracy Foster© Alamy
Duchess Sophie was awarded challenge badges and a bespoke patron pin badge by GirlGuides and Chief Guide Tracy Foster

In a speech given on the day, the Duchess said: "As now patron of the Girlguiding Association in the UK, I want to thank you for the inspiration you showed to our young girls to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics."

She was also presented with three commemorative Girlguiding challenge badges and a rose gold patron pin badge.

Sophie's stylish sighting

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during the 5th Battalion, The Rifles (5 RIFLES) homecoming parade at Picton Barracks on October 4, 2024 in Bulford, Wiltshire. © Getty
Sophie wore a dress she had worn on Christmas Day in 2017

Prince William's aunt headed out on a well-dressed outing on Friday. In her role as patron of the Royal Colonel 5th Battalion, The Rifles, Sophie attended a Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire.

Sophie in floral dress with members of military© Getty
Sophie is the patron of the Royal Colonel 5th Battalion

The royal looked chic in a pink and khaki floral dress from Erdem with the timeless 'Rosalia 65 Ballet Pink Patent Pointed Pumps with Pearl Detail' from Jimmy Choo.

