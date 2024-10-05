Duchess Sophie beams in figure-defining trousers and killer boots

The Duchess of Edinburgh glowed as she headed out for a rare weekend engagement on Saturday.

Duchess Sophie, 59, embarked on a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey for planned contact with the International Space Station alongside young Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Guides during a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey Prince Edward's wife was spotted wearing a chic chocolate brown fitted blazer with sharp lapels and boxy shoulders. She teamed the autumn-ready garment with a pair of teal waist-tapering wide-leg trousers and a striped tan and white knitted top from Frame.

© Alamy The Duchess wore a chic autumn ensemble To accessorise her look, the Duchess wore her go-to Gianvito Rossi boots in a warm brown suede to match her mahogany-hued snakeskin clutch. The mother of two also wore a rule-breaking raspberry-toned manicure to match her rosy lip shade and wore her sandy locks down.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 Times Royals Recycled Their Outfits

© Getty Lady Louise was a member of the Brownies Topping off her look was a beaded necklace and a trefoil brooch to represent her role as patron of Girlguiding which she took on earlier this week. The role is also special to the royal as her daughter Lady Louise Windsor was herself a Brownie.

An out-of-this-world outing © Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh spoke with the International Space Station The royal spoke live with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and made radio contact with Sunita Williams at Brooklands Museum in Weybridge, Surrey.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh laughed as she styled out a chocolate brown blazer The overall event aimed to promote the involvement of girls and young women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

© Alamy Duchess Sophie was awarded challenge badges and a bespoke patron pin badge by GirlGuides and Chief Guide Tracy Foster In a speech given on the day, the Duchess said: "As now patron of the Girlguiding Association in the UK, I want to thank you for the inspiration you showed to our young girls to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics." She was also presented with three commemorative Girlguiding challenge badges and a rose gold patron pin badge.

Sophie's stylish sighting © Getty Sophie wore a dress she had worn on Christmas Day in 2017 Prince William's aunt headed out on a well-dressed outing on Friday. In her role as patron of the Royal Colonel 5th Battalion, The Rifles, Sophie attended a Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire.

© Getty Sophie is the patron of the Royal Colonel 5th Battalion DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie is a fashion darling in £4.4k Valentino dress and kitten heels The royal looked chic in a pink and khaki floral dress from Erdem with the timeless 'Rosalia 65 Ballet Pink Patent Pointed Pumps with Pearl Detail' from Jimmy Choo.