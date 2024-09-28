Duchess Sophie defies expectations in red hot fit-and-flare dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh surprised royal fans as she switched out her usual pastel hues for a bright red midi dress this week – and the royal looked better than ever.

The 59-year-old was a vision in the Valentino 'Crepe Couture Midi Dress' as she attended a concert by the Drakensberg Boys Choir at Wells Cathedral. The designer number featured a fit-and-flare design, an elegant fitted collar, and gold buttoned detailing.

Styled to perfection as always, Duchess Sophie completed the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo 'Rosalia' leather pumps in a soft pink shade, as she held a silver clutch bag and a pair of sparkling drop earrings to match.

The wife of Prince Edward pushed her hair back into her signature relaxed updo, opting for soft glam makeup to finish.

The royal has been seriously impressing fans with her outfits lately. Earlier in the week, King Charles' sister-in-law nailed the workwear chic look as she stepped out to open the Domaine Evremond Winery in Kent.

© Getty Sophie looked stylish in a Vince suit

Wearing a Vince Houndstooth trouser suit, the mother-of-two looked perfectly put together at the English sparking wine producer in Chilham. The two-piece featured a relaxed double-breasted blazer, which Sophie paired with the matching wide-leg trousers and her Jimmy Choo burgundy patent pumps.

Duchess Sophie wore a selection of silver jewellery for the event, including the necklace that she wore for her engagement photocall with Prince Edward.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's love story

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie tied the knot in 1999

The royal couple has been married for 25 years, and Prince Edward popped the question in 1999 with an Asprey and Garrard white gold ring that featured a two-carat oval diamond surrounded by two heart-shaped gemstones, rumoured to be worth £105,000.

The pair tied the knot the summer after their engagement in June 1999, at the St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The hotspot for royal weddings, the chapel is the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank held their wedding ceremonies in 2018.