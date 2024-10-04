Duchess Sophie is a true fashion icon in showstopping Erdem dress that's recycled

The beautiful Duchess of Edinburgh looked stunning on Friday morning as she headed to the Picton Barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire. Braving the colder weather as she happily greeted troops, Sophie looked sensational dressed in the most wonderful coat-style dress by one of her favourite designer labels, Erdem.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie looks radiant in white at Trooping the Colour 2023

The mother-of-two teamed the style with nude high heels and wore her striking blonde hair tied back in a gentle updo.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wearing her Erdem dress at Picton Barracks

She added beaded drop earrings and minimal makeup and looked incredible. We are such fans of this getup - how pretty does she look?

Sophie the style icon

Many call the royal a style icon and it's easy to see why. The mother of Lady Lousie Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex favours classic pieces that stand the test of time, but she still enjoys splashes of colour and bold prints without looking overpowering or outlandish. The royal also rewears items from years ago and they still work today - the mark of a truly iconic outfit.

© Getty Sophie wore the same dress on Christmas Day in 2017

The dress she wore to the barracks was just that - she famously wore it almost seven years ago!

The 59-year-old joined the royal family at church on Christmas day in 2017 and stole the show in her Edern floral number. Fans adored the dazzling bold berry tone of the dress and she really stood out as she joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles, standing her own in the pretty creation. At the time, Sophie accessorised very similarly in high-heel pumps - but in navy - with a burgundy clutch bag and a subtle yet chic hat.

Royally-approved

The royal family collectively love Canadian-Turkish designer Erdem.

The Duchess of Sussex has always been a huge fan, donning the label on many public occasions when she was a working royal.

© Getty Kate Middleton wearing Erdem blazer in 2023

The high-end fashion designer has fast become a favourite of Princess Kate too.

© Getty Princess Eugenie wore an Erdem dress when she announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank in 2018

Princess Eugenie even chose to wear a floral dress by the label when she announced the news she was engaged to Jack Brooksbank in 2018.