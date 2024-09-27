Prior to this, Sophie's September has been full of floaty dresses - the last before the chilly months signal her stylish array of coats to make their way to the forefront of her wardrobe.

HRH made a subtle change to a glamorous £2,000 dress earlier this month when she met with British High Commission staff to hear about their work deepening the UK-Tanzania partnership in a cotton printed midi dress from Giambattista Valli.

Sophie swapped its Mandarin collar for an open straight collar and omitted the belt she had previously accessorised with at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2023.