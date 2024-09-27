The Duchess of Edinburgh nailed workwear chic on Thursday when she stepped out to open the Domaine Evremond Winery in Kent.
Prince Edward's wife, 59, was seen at the new English sparking wine producer in Chilham near Canterbury wearing the stunning double-breasted grey blazer in a plaid print from Vince.
Sophie teamed the fitted garment with the matching wide-leg trousers in the same Italian wool blend. The outfit was elevated by the on-trend 'Ixia 80' burgundy patent pumps from Jimmy Choo with a kitten heel, as well as a duck egg blue silky shirt.
Rounding off the Duchess' look was the chic 'Minuit' clutch from Sophie Habsburg to match her royal rule-breaking grey manicure, as well as the ' Mini Swank Bracelet' from Roxanne Assoulin and the 'Corda Fine Chain Friendship Bracelet' from Monica Vinader.
The mother of two also wore a special piece of jewellery - the necklace she wore for her engagement photocall with Prince Edward in 1999.
The mother of two's sandy blonde locks were styled in a chic updo as she enjoyed a sample of what the winery has to offer alongside Patrick McGrath, tthe founder of Domaine Evremond and CEO of Hatch Mansfield winemaker.
Duchess Sophie's seasonal style
Prince William's aunt's preppy ensemble marked her foray into suit styling this season. She tested the waters on Wednesday when she headed out not in a matching suit co-ord, but a blazer and complementary trousers.
Lady Louise Windsor's mother visited the Hale Youth and Community Centre in Farnham where she teamed the chocolate brown 'Stephanie' blazer from Gabriela Hearst with waxed khaki trousers and an unexpected zebra print bag from Sophie Habsburg.
Prior to this, Sophie's September has been full of floaty dresses - the last before the chilly months signal her stylish array of coats to make their way to the forefront of her wardrobe.
HRH made a subtle change to a glamorous £2,000 dress earlier this month when she met with British High Commission staff to hear about their work deepening the UK-Tanzania partnership in a cotton printed midi dress from Giambattista Valli.
Sophie swapped its Mandarin collar for an open straight collar and omitted the belt she had previously accessorised with at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2023.
Looking ahead to winter
Highlights of Sophie's winter wardrobe which royal fans will anticipate her re-wearing this year include her gorgeous blue Suzannah London coat and brown suede Gianvito Rossi boots - both of which she wore to the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas carol concert last December.
