Duchess Sophie is the ultimate It-girl in killer heels and wild accessory
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh smiling in brown blazer© Getty

Duchess Sophie is the ultimate It-girl in killer heels and zebra bag

Prince Edward's wife visited Parity for Disability in Camberley

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore the shoe of the season when she stepped out on Wednesday on a solo visit to Parity for Disability in Camberley and Hale Youth and Community Centre in Farnham.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was spotted wearing the stunning 'Ixia 80' pumps from Jimmy Choo - a high-end version of the patent wine-hued heels taking the high street by storm this autumn/winter. 

Sophie in brown blazer and khaki trousers© Getty
Sophie wore the most on-trend heels this season

The incredible kitten heels accessorised a chic autumnal ensemble. Prince Edward's wife rocked a fitted double-breasted blazer in a chocolate brown shade from Gabriela Hearst and wide-leg khaki waxed jeans.

Sophie carrying a zebra print bag walking next to lady© Getty
Sophie carried a zebra print bag

Under the 'Stephanie' blazer was a cosy pink crew-neck jumper. The most surprising addition to Sophie's look was a zebra print bag - the 'Gilda Animalier' style from Sophie Habsburg.

Sophie in brown blazer talking to school kids© Getty
Sophie wore the colour of the season

Rounding off the royal's look was a set of understated jewels - the 'Orecchini Arizona' earrings from Guilina Barela and 'Love the Life Quote Pendant' from Cassandra Goad.

Sophie crouching on ladybird rug with mothers and babies© Getty
Sophie visited the Hale Youth & Community Centre in Farnham

Her sandy blonde hair was blow-dried and worn down and her makeup look featured a shimmery eyeshadow and purple eyeliner.

Sophie's contrasting look

Sophie walking with Jenny Seagrove in green hoodie© Getty
Sophie, accompanied by Jenny Seagrove, visited Mane Chance Sanctuary in an apt hoodie

Later in the day, the mother of two travelled to Guildford where she visited Mane Chance Sanctuary, a horse rescue charity that aims to rehabilitate abandoned horses by integrating them into the local community.

Sophie cuddling rescue chicken Stumpy© Getty
Sophie cuddled rescue chicken Stumpy

Sophie swapped her chic ensemble for flared jeans with heeled lace-up boots and a green sanctuary hoodie as she took a tour and met the centre's rescue chicken Stumpy.

Sophie's autumn blazers

The Duchess loves a blazer in autumn. In fact, earlier this week the royal headed out in a £900 style from Eleventy Milano when she joined the Alliance in Arusha, Tanzania for the inauguration of a new laboratory safeguarding bean varieties for local food security.

Sophie in blazer and wellies in field© Getty
Sophie used a blazer to dress up her farmgirl chic

Though blazers are often sported with a formal ensemble, Sophie has also been known to don a blazer to dress up a more casual look.

Prince William's aunt visited Shallowford Farm in Newton Abbott in 2022 and wore a single-breasted green-toned grey style with off-white trousers tucked into Ariat knee-high wellies.

Miss Sophie Rhys-Jones arriving at work at her public relations firm in Mayfair in 1998© Getty
Miss Sophie Rhys-Jones arriving at work at her public relations firm in Mayfair in 1998

A blazer look first became a wardrobe style for Sophie in the late 1980s and 1990s when she rose to prominence as Prince Edward's girlfriend.

young duchess Sophie in white blazer and floaty skirt© Getty
Sophie arrived at Scrabster Harbour in Scotland in style

The then-Miss Rhys-Jones was spotted in 1998 on the day following her engagement announcement in a chic beige blazer and matching trousers but also in 1992 when she used a blazer to taper a floaty skirt on a visit to Scrabster Harbour.

