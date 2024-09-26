Duchess Sophie is the ultimate It-girl in killer heels and zebra bag

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore the shoe of the season when she stepped out on Wednesday on a solo visit to Parity for Disability in Camberley and Hale Youth and Community Centre in Farnham.
Duchess Sophie, 59, was spotted wearing the stunning 'Ixia 80' pumps from Jimmy Choo - a high-end version of the patent wine-hued heels taking the high street by storm this autumn/winter.
The incredible kitten heels accessorised a chic autumnal ensemble. Prince Edward's wife rocked a fitted double-breasted blazer in a chocolate brown shade from Gabriela Hearst and wide-leg khaki waxed jeans.
Under the 'Stephanie' blazer was a cosy pink crew-neck jumper. The most surprising addition to Sophie's look was a zebra print bag - the 'Gilda Animalier' style from Sophie Habsburg.
Rounding off the royal's look was a set of understated jewels - the 'Orecchini Arizona' earrings from Guilina Barela and 'Love the Life Quote Pendant' from Cassandra Goad.
Her sandy blonde hair was blow-dried and worn down and her makeup look featured a shimmery eyeshadow and purple eyeliner.
Sophie's contrasting look
Later in the day, the mother of two travelled to Guildford where she visited Mane Chance Sanctuary, a horse rescue charity that aims to rehabilitate abandoned horses by integrating them into the local community.
Sophie swapped her chic ensemble for flared jeans with heeled lace-up boots and a green sanctuary hoodie as she took a tour and met the centre's rescue chicken Stumpy.
Sophie's autumn blazers
The Duchess loves a blazer in autumn. In fact, earlier this week the royal headed out in a £900 style from Eleventy Milano when she joined the Alliance in Arusha, Tanzania for the inauguration of a new laboratory safeguarding bean varieties for local food security.
Though blazers are often sported with a formal ensemble, Sophie has also been known to don a blazer to dress up a more casual look.
Prince William's aunt visited Shallowford Farm in Newton Abbott in 2022 and wore a single-breasted green-toned grey style with off-white trousers tucked into Ariat knee-high wellies.
A blazer look first became a wardrobe style for Sophie in the late 1980s and 1990s when she rose to prominence as Prince Edward's girlfriend.
The then-Miss Rhys-Jones was spotted in 1998 on the day following her engagement announcement in a chic beige blazer and matching trousers but also in 1992 when she used a blazer to taper a floaty skirt on a visit to Scrabster Harbour.
