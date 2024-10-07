Duchess Sophie looks so chic in puff-sleeve dress and kitten heels

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so chic on Monday as she joined her husband Prince Edward in Malta.

The royal couple kicked off their four-day visit at the Grandmaster's Palace where they met with the president of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, and her husband, Anthony Spiteri Debono.

© Getty Images Sophie and Edward kicked off their four-day visit on Monday

Later in the afternoon, Sophie, 59, and Edward, 60, joined the island country's prime minister, Robert Abela, and his wife at the Auberge de Castille in Valletta.

The quartet posed for photographs, with the Duke later quipping: "They'll just keep taking pictures."

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met the Prime Minister of Malta Dr Robert Abela, and his wife Dr Lydia Abela at Auberge de Castille

For the special occasion, Sophie donned a belted shirt dress emblazoned with scarlet floral sprigs. Her A-line frock featured whimsical puff sleeves, a razor-sharp collar and buttons running down the front.

Ramping up the elegance, Sophie spruced up her look with a creamy leather box handbag from Strathberry, a pair of pearl-embellished nude kitten heels and some red flower-shaped earrings.

© Getty Images The royal looked flawless in a floral dress

She preened her hair to perfection, teasing it into a twisted chignon and highlighted her features with telescopic mascara and a slick of plum lipstick.

Prince Edward, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self dressed in a navy suit, smart dress shoes and a playful animal-themed tie.

Sophie and Edward are visiting Malta to mark the 60th anniversary of the country's independence. The royal family shares a close affinity with the country as it's where the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip enjoyed life as newlyweds.

During their visit, they are expected to undertake an array of engagements, including a trip to Villa Guardamangia and a historical tour of the Grand Harbour's key Second World War sites.

© Getty Images During their visit, Sophie will take part in a panel discussion with the Malta Police Force

Elsewhere, Sophie will take part in a panel discussion with the Malta Police Force about how to improve its approach to supporting victims of gender-based violence and human trafficking.

The mother-of-two will also lay a posy in memory of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in 2017 while investigating suspected corruption in high-level political and business circles in the Mediterranean nation.

The duke and duchess will also attend the King's Birthday Reception, hosted by the British high commissioner, and meet young people from across the country.