Exciting news for Duchess Sophie after royal reunion

The Duchess of Edinburgh has taken on an exciting new role!

While Duchess Sophie already boasts an array of patronages, the royal mother-of-two recently added another string to her bow by taking on the role of patron for Girlguiding - the UK's largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls.

© Getty Images Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh has taken on an exciting new role

Girlguiding announced the joyous news on Thursday via their official social media page.

"We're proud to announce that HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh is our new patron," they wrote. "The Duchess has been a passionate supporter of Girlguiding for many years since taking over the role of president from Princess Margaret in 2003."

© Getty Images Prince Edward's wife is the patron of over 70 charities and organisations

Sophie, 59, is following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II who was patron from 1953 until her death in 2022. Prior to taking on the role of patron, Sophie had been Girlguiding's president – a role she took on in 2003.

A message shared on the charity's website read: "The Duchess is passionate about supporting the charity in its mission of empowering girls to find their voice, inspiring them to discover the best in themselves and to make a positive difference in their community.

"Girlguiding empowers girls and boosts their confidence, with girls in guiding up to 23% more confident than the national average."

© Getty Images Sophie is married to Prince Edward

On Saturday, Sophie will undertake her first official engagement as patron for the organisation. She will join over 100 Girlguiding members made up of Brownies, Guides and Rangers at an event in Weybridge.

During the engagement, the Duchess will be presented with a special patron badge.

Girlguiding's chief guide, Tracy Foster, said: "We are delighted and honoured to announce Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Edinburgh as our new patron.

© Getty Images Princess Margaret was a member of the Brownies and later became Girlguiding's president

"For over 100 years Girlguiding has given girls space to be themselves, have fun and be heard. Empowering all girls to know they can do anything is as important now as it was then.

"Our vision is for an equal world where all girls can make a positive difference, be happy, safe and fulfil their potential. As a champion for gender equality and a passionate advocate for girls and women, The Duchess’s support is invaluable in helping us to make this a reality."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Edward makes Duchess Sophie laugh during plaque unveiling

The royals have a longstanding association with the organisation. Their connection is thought to date back to 1920 when the Princess Royal, Princess Mary, became the President of The Girl Guide Association.

Princess Margaret became the first member of the British royal family to register as a Brownie in 1937 – a move which was later emulated by the likes of Princess Anne, Lady Sarah Chatto and Duchess Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

© Getty Images Lady Louise was a member of the Brownies

The Duchess's exciting news comes after she reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at a special reception held ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

During their outing, they mingled with a fleet of famous faces including the likes of Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, as well as Jamaican singer and actress, Grace Jones.