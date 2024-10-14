Princess Eugenie goes off-duty in neon sports jersey and sweatpants

Princess Eugenie marked six years of her marriage with Jack Brooksbank in the sweetest way, sharing a private family photograph with her Instagram followers to honour the occasion.

The Princess, 34, who wed marketing executive Jack, 38, in a spectacular royal wedding held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018, has since become a mother to two boys, three-year-old August and one-year-old Ernest.

The York royal shared a sweet photograph of her and her husband enjoying a leafy walk in the countryside with their two boys - and Eugenie's outfit was unlike anything else we've seen the royal wear.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie shared this rare picture with her sons and husband Jack

While not a senior royal, Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, do not perform official royal duties on behalf of the Crown - but their immaculate royal wardrobes would suggest otherwise.

From her beautifully tailored dresses to her unforgettable second silk wedding dress designed by Zac Posen, Eugenie has had her fair share of exceptional style moments in the spotlight.

In the photograph shared on Sunday, however, the royal looked almost unrecognisable rocking a sporty jersey that could easily be mistaken for a band T-shirt. The oversized, long-sleeved black top was emblazoned with neon block lettering which read 'Year of the Camel'.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Eugenie is no stranger to a head-turning look

The striking top was from Saudi Arabia-based apparel store Saudi Bronx, which creates merchandise that celebrates camel racing.

Camel racing is a traditional sport in the Middle East, and is exactly what you think it is; a sport of running camels at speed.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie often shares snippets of her private life away from the royal spotlight

It's most likely the Princess picked up the colourful top during her most recent trip to Saudi Arabia with her sister, Princess Beatrice. When she's not in the royal spotlight, it's clear that the mother-of-two prefers to dress down in comfortable clothing, rather than wearing her tailored pieces.

Princess Eugenie's girls' trip to Saudi Arabia

Earlier this year, Eugenie revealed the sisters had embarked on a secret trip to Saudi Arabia, sharing a series of photos of the pair at Manal AlDowayan's trampoline installation via her Instagram page.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie visited Saudi Arabia in April

The royal girls' trip was in aid of a World Economic Forum event in which Princess Beatrice was a speaker.

The royal mother-of-one, who shares daughter Sienna with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, spoke on entrepreneurship in the 21st century and how businesses are responding to a climate where social agendas are at the forefront.