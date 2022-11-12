Princess Eugenie recycles her favourite mini dress for touching occasion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Friday, Princess Eugenie visited the charity Royal British Legion Industries alongside her sister Princess Beatrice to mark Armistice Day. In pictures shared on Eugenie's Instagram page, the royal sisters revealed they recently visited the charity that who help the veteran community with employment support, homes and welfare support.

Princess Eugenie opted to recycle her beloved Whistles mini dress for the touching occasion. Coined the 'Dobby Dress in Belize Print,' the delicate number features wispy layers of floral print, long sleeves, a high neckline and a cinched wait.

The mother-of-one slipped on a dark sea green coat by Maje Paris over the high-end dress, creating a beautiful autumnal colour palette. She stepped out in a pair of knee-high leather boots by Aquazzura – a brand beloved by royals across the globe.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of images from the moving outing, Princess Eugenie captioned the post: "It was such an honour to visit @rblicharity with my sister earlier this week. The charity provides vital care, welfare and employment services to Armed Forces veterans across the UK."

"We met incredible veterans who have completed RBLI’s #Lifeworks employability programme. It was wonderful to see the programme in action at the charity’s social enterprise factory which provides meaningful employment to veterans."

Princess Eugenie has worn her beloved Whistles dress on various occasions

The Princess' fans adored their composed aesthetic, with many taking to social media to share their positive thoughts. "Sisterly love. They both look very nice. Bea always looks great in boots. She wears shorter dresses so this shows them off. They look happy," one wrote, while another said: "What a special moment for the Princesses to share together. Her late Majesty would be so proud."

