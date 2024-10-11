Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie debuts possible £1.2k glittering gift from Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie of York attend the LFW s/s 2024 : Vogue World - Catwalk Show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023© Getty

The York royal gave a nod to her wedding anniversary when she visited the Salvation Army headquarters

Kate Thomas
Lifestyle Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie has a big weekend coming up – not only is she preparing to become an auntie for the second time, but she is also celebrating her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The 34-year-old royal – who is a mum to sons August, three, and Ernest, 16 months – paid tribute to the sentimental occasion earlier this week when she was pictured visiting the Salvation Army headquarters to learn more about the organisation's invaluable work. She donned a grunge-inspired jacket for her outing, but her glittering earrings flew under the radar. 

WATCH: Princess Eugenie chats to HELLO! about her passions

The £1.2k design from Aya featured sentimental emerald stones, a nod to Eugenie's unique wedding day tiara and jewellery.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II for her wedding day, pairing it with a sleek wedding gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. 

The spectacular tiara moment for her 2018 nuptials, which marked the first and only time we have seen Eugenie wearing one, was teamed with matching diamond and emerald drop earrings, a wedding present from her husband Jack.

Princess Eugenie at the Salvation Army with the Anti-Slavery Collective© Instagram/Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie showcased her new earrings at the Salvation Army headquarters

She was also spotted wearing them last weekend when the Blue Marine Foundation and eco-campaigner visited Chrisitie's to support the new 'Blue: Art for the Ocean' exhibition. 

Pictures from HELLO!'s exclusive shoot with the royal showed Princess Beatrice's sister wearing a timeless black suit and grey draped jacket, adding her new earrings for a touch of sparkle.

Aya tusk earrings in emerald worn by Princess Eugenie © Aya
The emerald Aya design, which costs £1.2k, is deeply symbolic for the royal

Perhaps her new earrings were an anniversary present from the businessman? The Aya jewels are crafted out of 18k gold tusks, hanging from a delicate chain embellished with diamonds.

There is a choice of gemstone available – emerald, ruby or tanzanite – so Eugenie clearly selected the sentimental stone.

What's more, emeralds now hold further sentimental value for the couple since it's the birthstone of their youngest son Ernest.

Princess Eugenie in black suit at Blue: Art for the Ocean exhibition© Instagram/Princess Eugenie
Eugenie also donned her new bling when she visited the Blue: Art for the Ocean exhibition

Princess Eugenie’s wedding day tiara

Princess Eugenie surprised royal fans with her choice of wedding tiara. She was expected to don the York Diamond Tiara, worn by her mother Duchess Sarah for her 1986 wedding, but opted for a "something borrowed" from her grandmother instead.

The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara is made of brilliant and rose-cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds lining either side of a 93.7-carat emerald centre stone.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. © Getty
Princess Eugenie, pictured with husband Jack Brooksbank on their October 12 2018 wedding day six years ago, wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara

It was created by Boucheron jewellers in 1919  for socialite Dame Margaret Greville, who gave it to the Queen Mother in 1942. It was in turn passed down to Queen Elizabeth II following her mother’s death.

The precious headpiece from the royal archives had never been worn in public before – and hasn't been seen since.

Speaking about her choice of bridal tiara in 2019, Eugenie said: "It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband."

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York arrives to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018© Getty
Jack also gifted her emerald earrings as a wedding present - could her new pair be a six-year anniversary present?

Maxwell Stone, Creative Director at Steven Stone, previously revealed the special significance of wearing emeralds on your wedding day.

 DISCOVER: 12 private royal wedding moments: From Princess Kate's rehearsal to Princess Eugenie's first dance 

"Wearing emeralds is said to promote friendship, peace, harmony, and domestic bliss by enabling the wearer to both give and receive unconditional love. In ancient Greece and Rome, emerald was said to be the gemstone of the goddess of love, Venus, which is perfectly fitting for a royal bride," he explained. 

