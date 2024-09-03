Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie dazzles at K-pop concert in Korea in sleeveless angel gown
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Eugenie of York attend the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award presentations at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2019 in London, England. © WPA Pool

The York Princess surprised royal fans when she was spotted in Korea on Monday

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
British royalty and K-pop are arguably the most unexpected duo to come out of 2024.

On Monday night, Princess Eugenie was spotted enjoying a performance from G-Dragon at the Chanel Culture Fund Frieze Seoul 2024 at Leeum Museum of Art in Korea.

The Princess, who was likely invited to the event in her capacity as an art director for Hauser & Wirth, joined a star-studded guestlist at the exclusive soirée.

Her attendance was unveiled after she appeared in a clip shared to Instagram in which she was filming the Korean singer on her iPhone. Watch it below... 

Princess Eugenie spotted a K-pop performance in Korea

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 34, looked striking as ever for the occasion. She slipped into a 'Gradient Midi Dress' by London-based designer Peter Pilotto, which was identified by Instagram account Royal Fashion Police.

The Princess has worn the angelic dress several times before© Dave Benett
Eugenie's angelic gown featured a sleeveless silhouette, a high scooped neckline and an ethereal sheer skirt emblazoned with a shimmering gold feather print. It's not the first time the royal has worn the sherbet-hued gown, with the pretty number having been in her wardrobe since at least 2019. 

Princess Eugenie wore the dress to attend the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award presentations at Buckingham Palace in May 2019© WPA Pool
As per usual, her makeup and hair were kept simple. She rocked loose curls and a warm-toned smokey eye as she looked back to smile at the table of guests in front of her. 

Princess Eugenie flying solo

It's not known if the royal travelled solo for her trip to Korea, or if she braved the long-haul flight with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two young children, August and Ernest. 

Princess Eugenie in a white and blue dress carrying two young boys© Instagram
Eugenie and Jack have enjoyed a summer in Portugal with their two sons

Despite the unlikely combination of royalty at a K-pop concert, it's also not the only time the monarchy has shown an interest in the music genre. 

In November last year, King Charles presented Honorary MBEs to K-Pop band Blackpink during the State Visit by the President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea.His Majesty invested Blackpink members Roseanne Park (Rosé), Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban (Lisa) as Honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs), in recognition of the band’s role as COP26 Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow 2021.

