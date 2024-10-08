Princess Eugenie's new grunge jacket looks royally stylish

On Monday, the fabulous Princess Eugenie looked beautiful as she shared a moving post on her Instagram feed. The mother-of-two headed to the Salvation Army headquarters and spoke about her experience, learning about what the charity specialises in.

In the snap, the 34-year-old looked happy and relaxed as she teamed the most fabulous khaki grunge-style jacket, which came complete with beaded shoulder detail, with a simple black trousers and top combo. The royal added casual trainers and wore her hair tied back, secured with a chic gold clasp.

She captioned her bank of pictures, which showed her chatting to workers: "I was so grateful to be invited back again to the Salvation Army HQ last Monday.

"Listening to survivors, and hearing their stories makes this work seem as urgent and important as ever. It also reminds me why Jules and I started The Anti-Slavery Collective in the first place."

The youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson added: "The Salvation Army do incredible work supporting survivors of modern slavery and human trafficking. They provide specialist support to protect and care for all adult survivors of modern slavery in England and Wales through a government contract which was first awarded in 2011."

Eugenie on auntie duties

The young royal is about to become an auntie for the second time! Her big sister, Princess Beatrice last week revealed that she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a second child together.

Eugenie exclusively told HELLO! she can't wait to become an auntie again and reveals she swaps parenting tips with Beatrice "all the time".

"I ring her a lot about meltdowns and what we do and this and that. When I was Instagramming that photo, I rang her, and I was like, 'What do you want me to say?' Because I always want to ask, just in case. And she said, 'Can't wait to talk about the trials and tribulations of motherhood'."