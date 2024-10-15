Duchess Sophie looks elegant for incredibly moving Chad visit

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked poised as she made a speech at the British embassy in N'Djamena on Monday having met charity workers and NGOs during her three-day visit to Chad.

Duchess Sophie wore a red wrap dress from Ghost featuring a white crescent moon and star print. The floaty number with long sleeves and an ankle-skimming skirt was teamed with a pair of heeled wedges from Penelope Chilvers.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh gave a speech during a reception at the British Embassy in N'Djamena, Chad For accessories, Sophie wore a statement pendant necklace from ByXan and a simple gold bracelet from Monica Vinader. Her sandy blonde hair was worn in a low ponytail.

Why is Duchess Sophie in Chad? © Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the border town Adre The Duchess visited the country in Central Africa with Unicef representatives. She was moved to tears having met with refugees who had fled the brutal civil war in Sudan. Sophie also listened to harrowing accounts of women who have been endured conflict-related sexual violence at a hospital centre in Adre.

© Getty The royal met refugees crossing the border from Sudan to escape the eighteen-month civil war "People are having to exchange food and water for sex, for rape," the royal told the press. "That is violence that is being enacted through conflict. It is being used as a bargaining tool. "What they do to the children is… I can't even use the words," Sophie added.

The Duchess' tour of Malta © Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met the Prime Minister of Malta Dr Robert Abela, and his wife Dr Lydia Abela at Auberge de Castille The trip to Chad fell just days after the mother of two spent three days in Malta with her husband Prince Edward to mark the 60th anniversary of its independence and collaboration with the UK.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to officially open the Submariners' Walkway in Valetta Among Sophie's chosen looks were two which confused royal followers as they were almost identical. The royal was seen wearing a silky white shirt and white skirt covered in orange flowers last Tuesday as she opened the Submariners’ Walkway, a new monument to pay respect to submariners who lost their lives in the Second World War. She styled the ensemble with an orange Sophie Habsburg bag and white Penelope Chilvers wedges.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh during a tour of Villa Guardamangia The following day, Prince William's aunt wore a floaty white blouse during a tour of Villa Guardamangia in Pieta which she teamed with another white skirt covered in flowers - though on this occasion, she opted for poppies. DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie just wore false eyelashes and they look seriously glam Sophie re-wore her Penelope Chilvers shoes but swapped the Sophie Habsburg 'Lola' bag for the 'Moneypenny Raffia' clutch from the same brand.