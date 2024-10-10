Duchess Sophie steps out in near-identical outfits

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen alongside her husband for a poignant occasion on Wednesday as the couple stepped out on day three of their royal tour of Malta.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen during a tour of Villa Guardamangia in Pieta wearing a lovely full-length floaty white skirt covered in poppies. The floral number was cinched in at the waist with a neutral raffia belt and styled with a white V-neck blouse.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh during a tour of Villa Guardamangia To accessorise her look, Prince Edward's wife carried a raffia clutch, as well as her heeled wedges and a subtle pendant necklace.

© Alamy The couple shared a sweet moment as they toured the gardens It was a special occasion for the Edinburghs as they were accompanied by representatives from Heritage Malta to hear more about the restoration work being undertaken at the newlywed residence of Edward's late parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Sophie's similar style © Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to officially open the Submariners' Walkway in Valetta Though Sophie's look was classically elegant it was somewhat of a curveball for royal fans as it was almost identical to the look she had worn the day before. On Tuesday, Prince William's aunt was seen laying wreaths at the entrance to the Grand Harbour in Valetta as she opened a new monument to pay respect to submariners who lost their lives in World War II.

© Alamy Sophie dropped wreaths at the entrance to the Grand Harbour in Valetta For the sombre occasion, Sophie opted for a silky white shirt with a white skirt that featured orange flowers - a strikingly similar ensemble to the look worn on Wednesday. Economical in her packing style, the mother of two re-wore her white and raffia heeled wedges by Penelope Chilvers and pink pendant necklace, but did however make space for a vibrant orange Sophie Habsburg bag in the style 'Lola'.

Starting as you mean to go on © Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met the Prime Minister of Malta Dr Robert Abela Sophie has made florals a staple of the Malta trip which aims to mark the 60th anniversary of the country's independence and celebrate ongoing collaboration with the UK. On Monday, the royal couple kicked off their tour by meeting the president of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, and her husband, Anthony Spiteri Debono at the Grandmaster's Palace.

© Getty The royal looked flawless in a floral dress Once again, the King's sister-in-law wore florals, opting, on this occasion, for a puffed sleeve number from Gabriela Hearst which was teamed with pearl-adorned Jimmy Choos.

© Guy Levy Sophie will be the second royal family member to appear on the BBC programme Prior to heading off to Malta, the Duchess was photographed for a different type of royal engagement. On Thursday, she will make a special on-screen appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark World Sight Day. DISCOVER: Davina McCall receives royal support from Duchess Sophie amid special occasion Sophie beamed as she held a stuffed toy of the CBeebies mascot wearing glasses and a rosy pink jumper. The cause is close to the royal's heart as her daughter Lady Louise was diagnosed with esotropia shortly after birth, a condition that caused one of her eyes to turn inwards.