The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely as she stepped out on Wednesday to meet members of youth organisations in Malta as she and Prince Edward attended the King's Birthday Reception at the residence of the British High Commissioner at Villa de Giorgioduring the couple's royal tour.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing the 'Halcyon Tiered Midi Dress' from Zimmermann which featured a loud patchwork floral print and a Mandarin collar.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a patchwork dress The bright shirt dress with a floaty skirt was teamed with a raffia belt to nip it in at the waist and a pair of ruby slippers - the 'Romy 60 Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 Times Royals Recycled Their Outfits

© Alamy The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh during the King's Birthday Reception at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Villa de Giorgio To accessorise her look, Prince Edward's wife was seen wearing the 'Mini Swank Bracelet' from Roxanne Assoulin and the 'Corda Fine Chain Friendship Bracelet' from Monica Vinader, as well as the Giulia Barela 'Africa' ring.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh viewed the King's Trust stall as she met members of youth organisations in Malta Her blonde hair was worn down for a casual look and her makeup look featured a peach-toned satin lip.

A special dress Duchess Sophie wore a patchwork floral dress in Ethiopia The last time Sophie was seen in the 'Halcyon' dress from Zimmermann was when she travelled to Ethiopia as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness to celebrate the work of the international eye care charity, Orbis. Lady Louise's mother attended a trachoma elimination conference in the stylish number which was teamed with wedges and the 'Luisa' bag from Sophie Habsburg.

Sophie's florals in Malta © Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh during a tour of Villa Guardamangia The Duchess has exclusively worn florals on her royal tour of Malta with her husband. She looked particularly elegant on Wednesday when she was seen during a tour of Villa Guardamangia in Pieta - the newlywed home of the late Queen and Prince Phillip. The mother of two wore a full-length white skirt covered in poppies from Zimmermann with the 'Amanda Silk Crepe de Chine Top in White' from Amanda Ross x Soler.

© Alamy The couple shared a sweet moment as they toured the gardens Sophie also wore white wedges from Penelope Chilvers and the 'Moneypenny' raffia clutch from Sophie Habsburg.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh wore ruby slippers The royal wore her Jimmy Choo red pumps earlier in the trip when she attended an evening event held at Whitehall Mansions, the residence of the British High Commissioner in Ta'Xbiex, where they met local dignitaries. DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie looks so chic in puff-sleeve dress and kitten heels She paired the killer designer heels with a black midi dress from Erdem covered in red poppies.