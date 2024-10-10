Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie makes a statement in cinched dress and ruby slippers
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie makes a statement in cinched dress and ruby slippers
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiles in grey check suit close up© Getty

Duchess Sophie makes a statement in patchwork dress and ruby slippers

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spent the evening at the residence of the British High Commissioner

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely as she stepped out on Wednesday to meet members of youth organisations in Malta as she and Prince Edward attended the King's Birthday Reception at the residence of the British High Commissioner at Villa de Giorgioduring the couple's royal tour.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing the 'Halcyon Tiered Midi Dress' from Zimmermann which featured a loud patchwork floral print and a Mandarin collar.

The Duchess of Edinburgh in a patchwork dress with edward© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a patchwork dress

The bright shirt dress with a floaty skirt was teamed with a raffia belt to nip it in at the waist and a pair of ruby slippers - the 'Romy 60 Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 5 Times Royals Recycled Their Outfits
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in dark room© Alamy
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh during the King's Birthday Reception at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Villa de Giorgio

To accessorise her look, Prince Edward's wife was seen wearing the 'Mini Swank Bracelet' from Roxanne Assoulin and the 'Corda Fine Chain Friendship Bracelet' from Monica Vinader, as well as the Giulia Barela 'Africa' ring.

The Duchess of Edinburgh waist up meeting with people © Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh viewed the King's Trust stall as she met members of youth organisations in Malta

Her blonde hair was worn down for a casual look and her makeup look featured a peach-toned satin lip.

A special dress

Duchess Sophie in a patchwork floral dress in Ethiopia
Duchess Sophie wore a patchwork floral dress in Ethiopia

The last time Sophie was seen in the 'Halcyon' dress from Zimmermann was when she travelled to Ethiopia as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness to celebrate the work of the international eye care charity, Orbis.

Lady Louise's mother attended a trachoma elimination conference in the stylish number which was teamed with wedges and the 'Luisa' bag from Sophie Habsburg.

Sophie's florals in Malta

The Duchess of Edinburgh in white blouse and white skirt with poppies on© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh during a tour of Villa Guardamangia

The Duchess has exclusively worn florals  on her royal tour of Malta with her husband. She looked particularly elegant on Wednesday when she was seen during a tour of Villa Guardamangia in Pieta - the newlywed home of the late Queen and Prince Phillip.

The mother of two wore a full-length white skirt covered in poppies from Zimmermann with the 'Amanda Silk Crepe de Chine Top in White' from Amanda Ross x Soler. 

The couple shared a sweet moment as they toured the gardens© Alamy
The couple shared a sweet moment as they toured the gardens

Sophie also wore white wedges from Penelope Chilvers and the 'Moneypenny' raffia clutch from Sophie Habsburg.

The Duchess of Edinburgh in ruby slippers and red rose dress© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore ruby slippers

The royal wore her Jimmy Choo red pumps earlier in the trip when she attended an evening event held at Whitehall Mansions, the residence of the British High Commissioner in Ta'Xbiex, where they met local dignitaries.

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie looks so chic in puff-sleeve dress and kitten heels 

She paired the killer designer heels with a black midi dress from Erdem covered in red poppies.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More