Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is splendid in silkiest fitted shirt and divisive heels
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie is splendid in silkiest fitted shirt and divisive heels
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh waving in white dress and hat© Getty

Duchess Sophie is splendid in silkiest bridal shirt and divisive heels

Prince Edward and his wife headed out on day two of their Malta tour  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked supremely elegant on Tuesday as she stepped out on day two of her royal tour of Malta with her husband Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing a waist-cinching white skirt covered in orange flowers with a classic A-line silhouette. It was teamed with a silky white shirt - an unexpected combo for the lover of ditsy floral prints. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh in white shirt and orange and white floral skirt© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to officially open the Submariners' Walkway in Valetta

Prince Edward's wife also carried a bold orange handbag from Sophie Habsburg as she dropped wreaths at the entrance to the Grand Harbour in Valetta. Earlier in the day, Edward and Sophie opened a new monument to submariners who lost their lives in the Second World War – the Submariners’ Walkway.

The Duchess of Edinburgh with edward on boat© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore an elegant look for a poignant moment

Her sandy blonde hair was worn in a chic updo and her makeup look complemented her features beautifully, adding a touch of definition to her eyes.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 5 Times Royals Recycled Their Outfits
Sophie dropping wreaths on boat© Alamy
Sophie dropped wreaths at the entrance to the Grand Harbour in Valetta

The royal rounded off her look with her wedges by Penelope Chilvers which saw her through the summer. They weren't without their division of public opinion, however, as she wore them on a visit to the Dior gallery in Paris in line with the Olympics this summer.

View post on Instagram
 

"I love my espadrilles and they are easy and light for summer BUT to attend the Dior Gallery in them is a no no!," wrote one royal follower. 

Another added: "The dress is so pretty and Sophie is representing classic British style. The look, paired with the sporty footwear, is a bit casual for a private tour by Dior officials."

Sophie's Malta tour-drobe

The Duchess of Edinburgh in ruby slippers and red rose dress© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore ruby slippers

It isn't the first floral look for Sophie on the Maltese tour. The mother of two was seen on the evening of day one at an event held at Whitehall Mansions, the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Ta'Xbiex, where the Edinburghs met local dignitaries.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburghwears a floral dress as she is greeted by the British High Commissioner to Malta, Katherine Ward.© Getty
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburghwears a floral dress as she is greeted by the British High Commissioner to Malta, Katherine Ward

Sophie styled up a storm in a black slinky midi dress covered in red roses by Erdem with a pair of ruby slippers from Jimmy Choo.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met the Prime Minister of Malta Dr Robert Abela, and his wife Dr Lydia Abela at Auberge de Castille© Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met the Prime Minister of Malta Dr Robert Abela

The royal pair kicked off their four-day visit with a meeting with the president of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, and her husband, Anthony Spiteri Debono, at the Grandmaster's Palace.

two women talking inside palace © Getty
The royal looked flawless in a floral dress

Sophie showed up in a stunning off-white floaty midi dress with puffed sleeves that was covered in flowers. The timeless style was teamed with pearl-encrusted Jimmy Choos and a gorgeous Strathberry bag in the 'Crescent Box' style.

Her A/W look

The Duchess of Edinburgh walking in blazer and teal trousers© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Guides during a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey

Prior to jetting off to Malta, Sophie was seen last weekend on a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey for planned contact with the International Space Station alongside young Brownies, Guides, and Rangers.

Duchess sophie entering room in striped top and brown blazer© Alamy
The Duchess wore a chic autumn ensemble

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie is a fashion darling in £4.4k Valentino dress and kitten heels 

She looked lovely in a chocolate brown blazer teamed with teal trousers and a striped knit top from Frame. The highlights of her look were her Gianvito Rossi suede boots to match her snakeskin clutch.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More