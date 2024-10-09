The Duchess of Edinburgh looked supremely elegant on Tuesday as she stepped out on day two of her royal tour of Malta with her husband Prince Edward.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing a waist-cinching white skirt covered in orange flowers with a classic A-line silhouette. It was teamed with a silky white shirt - an unexpected combo for the lover of ditsy floral prints.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to officially open the Submariners' Walkway in Valetta Prince Edward's wife also carried a bold orange handbag from Sophie Habsburg as she dropped wreaths at the entrance to the Grand Harbour in Valetta. Earlier in the day, Edward and Sophie opened a new monument to submariners who lost their lives in the Second World War – the Submariners’ Walkway.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh wore an elegant look for a poignant moment Her sandy blonde hair was worn in a chic updo and her makeup look complemented her features beautifully, adding a touch of definition to her eyes.

© Alamy Sophie dropped wreaths at the entrance to the Grand Harbour in Valetta The royal rounded off her look with her wedges by Penelope Chilvers which saw her through the summer. They weren't without their division of public opinion, however, as she wore them on a visit to the Dior gallery in Paris in line with the Olympics this summer.

View post on Instagram "I love my espadrilles and they are easy and light for summer BUT to attend the Dior Gallery in them is a no no!," wrote one royal follower. Another added: "The dress is so pretty and Sophie is representing classic British style. The look, paired with the sporty footwear, is a bit casual for a private tour by Dior officials."

Sophie's Malta tour-drobe © Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh wore ruby slippers It isn't the first floral look for Sophie on the Maltese tour. The mother of two was seen on the evening of day one at an event held at Whitehall Mansions, the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Ta'Xbiex, where the Edinburghs met local dignitaries.

© Getty Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburghwears a floral dress as she is greeted by the British High Commissioner to Malta, Katherine Ward Sophie styled up a storm in a black slinky midi dress covered in red roses by Erdem with a pair of ruby slippers from Jimmy Choo.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met the Prime Minister of Malta Dr Robert Abela The royal pair kicked off their four-day visit with a meeting with the president of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, and her husband, Anthony Spiteri Debono, at the Grandmaster's Palace.

© Getty The royal looked flawless in a floral dress Sophie showed up in a stunning off-white floaty midi dress with puffed sleeves that was covered in flowers. The timeless style was teamed with pearl-encrusted Jimmy Choos and a gorgeous Strathberry bag in the 'Crescent Box' style.

Her A/W look © Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Guides during a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey Prior to jetting off to Malta, Sophie was seen last weekend on a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey for planned contact with the International Space Station alongside young Brownies, Guides, and Rangers.

© Alamy The Duchess wore a chic autumn ensemble DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie is a fashion darling in £4.4k Valentino dress and kitten heels She looked lovely in a chocolate brown blazer teamed with teal trousers and a striped knit top from Frame. The highlights of her look were her Gianvito Rossi suede boots to match her snakeskin clutch.