Lady Amelia Windsor shows off wild side with leopard trousers and 'mom' tattoo

Lady Amelia Windsor leaned into her wild side in leopard print trousers as she attended a special screening of 'Joy' at Soho House on Monday.

The model, who is the third cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, cut a casual figure in bold animal print jeans cinched with an aubergine-hued belt.

Amelia, 29, paired her look with chunky black Chelsea boots and a knotted khaki crop top which showed off her eclectic collection of fine line tattoos. Her choppy blonde hair was worn loose and straight to complement her fresh-faced beauty glow.

As well as showcasing her delicate wrist tattoos, Amelia appeared to debut a cute and kitsch 'mom' tattoo on her upper shoulder - a new addition to her ever-growing collection.

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia Windsor attends a special screening of "Joy" at Soho House

Tattoos that honour a mother figure, traditionally scrawled onto a vibrant red heart and surrounded by flowers or doves, originate from American tattoo culture.

The classic design was popularised by members of the navy and soldiers in the early 1900s, symbolising deep love, respect, and appreciation for one's mother.

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia Windsor sported a 'mom' tattoo on her upper arm

It's not clear if the colourful heart-shaped inking on Amelia's arm is a temporary transfer tattoo or if the Duke of Kent's granddaughter has had the striking artwork added to her body.

Given the royal cool-girl stepped out just one week prior wearing a black shift dress exposing her arms and didn't have the bold ink emblazoned on her arm, it seems most likely the model opted for a playful transfer to elevate her evening ensemble at the private member's club.

Lady Amelia Windsor's tattoo collection © Instagram / @amelwindsor The stylish royal has several tattoos peppered across her lower arms and wrists The fashionista isn't the only royal to have been permanently inked, joining Princess Eugenie, King Frederik of Denmark, Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland and more royals who have got tattoos.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The royal has a tiger inked onto her shoulder blade One of Amelia's largest tattoos is a simple and stylish monochrome drawing of a tiger on her shoulder blade, in addition to designs on her ribcage and wrist.

© Instagram / @amelwindsor The model debuted her tattoo on Instagram Debuting the ink work on Instagram, the Duke of Kent's granddaughter captioned the stunning picture: "Tiger’s always got my back."

© Mike Marsland Amelia showed off her tiny wing tattoo on her ribs at The Serpentine Summer Party in 2018 The stylish royal also displayed her delicate rib cage tattoo that resembles two small leaves while attending the Serpentine Summer Party in 2018. She stepped out in a sweet white and blush pink mini dress with a backless shape that showcased her subtle body art.