Lady Amelia Windsor debuts drastic hair transformation

Lady Amelia Windsor has unveiled a bold new hairstyle just in time for summer.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin uploaded a series of snapshots documenting her visit to the hairdresser before finally unveiling her dramatic new 'do.

The royal experimented with her hair

Ditching her flowing long locks, the model, 28, switched up her look, opting for a modern, jaw-grazing bob. Amelia initially teased her transformation with a picture of her chopped tresses strewn across the floor, before revealing her finished look in a sweet clip.

Lady Amelia Windsor teased her transformation

The royal, who attended The University of Edinburgh, seemed delighted with her new look, beaming from ear to ear as she posed in a mirror and swished her blonde locks from side to side.

Amelia debuted a choppy new bob

Lady Amelia and her sister Lady Marina are the granddaughters of Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, with their father being the royal's eldest son, George Windsor. As such, both are second cousins of the King, with Lady Amelia being 43rd in line to the throne.

Amelia is a budding model and is currently signed with Storm Model Management. She has starred in a plethora of stylish publications including the likes of Tatler and Vogue Japan. Beyond this, she has also glided down the catwalk for major fashion houses such as Chanel and Bulgari.

The 28-year-old's head-turning transformation comes after she attended a slick event at The Savoy earlier this month.

Lady Amelia Windsor wore a black corset top

For the glamorous event, Amelia exuded sophistication in an all-black ensemble consisting of a sheer lace corset top peppered with polka dots, smart black wide-leg trousers and chunky black leather loafers from Miu Miu.

She completed her outfit with a unique black and white satin handbag from Lulu Guinness in the shape of a house, and a stack of bracelets and rings. She glazed her nails with a slick of red polish and wore her honey-hued locks in a side part.

Alex Watson hosted Renais Gin's first birthday party at The Savoy

As for makeup, Amelia opted for a radiant beauty look complete with warm bronzer, pops of highlighter and a glossy lip.

During the event, Amelia was seen posing with the evening's host Alex Watson, who is the brother of actress Emma Watson, as he celebrated the first birthday of their brand, Renais Gin.