Lady Amelia Windsor just wore a fabulous pink dress - and jaw-dropping platforms

On Thursday evening, the stunning Lady Amelia Windsor looked incredible as she took to the red carpet at the V&A museum in London, to celebrate the new NAOMI: In Fashion exhibit.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor's best fashion looks

The 28-year old royal looked fabulous in a slinky satin maxi dress that featured applique detail on the sleeves and dainty bow illustrations printed on the fabric.

© Getty Lady Amelia looked stunning in pink at the NAOMI: In Fashion exhibition

Keeping in with the pink theme, she carried an adorable, rose-coloured cottage shaped bag and would you check out the sky scraper pink platform heels? So chic.

© Karwai Tang We are loving the cottage bag!

The blonde royal's hair looked spot on too. She has recently gone for the chop, uploading a series of snapshots documenting her visit to the hairdressers earlier this month at the George Northwood salon, before she got her honey-toned tresses cut short. Her modern, jaw-grazing bob really makes her features pop.

The annual V&A Summer Party was quite the soiree, celebrating the latest exhibition, NAOMI: In Fashion, supported by BOSS. The exhibit highlights the extraordinary career of fashion model Naomi Campbell. Alongside Lady Amelia was Kate Moss, Anthony Joshua, Grace Jones, Jodie Turner Smith and Eiza Gonzalez. It opens to the public on 22nd June 2024 and we can't wait to visit!

Elite summer style

Lady Amelia has been looking so chic of late, heading out to some fabulous events in the capital. We loved her incredible outfit she wore to the Chelsea Flower Show in particular.

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor at the Chelsea Flower Show wearing Smock London dress

The fashionista donned a beautiful dress by sustainable brand Smock London. Her gorgeous number was known as the 'Raspberry Gingham Grace Hopper dress' which retails at £225.

Amelia loves sustainable fashion brand Smock London

Amelia tied the front straps behind the neck to create a sweeping halter neck. The fancy style has pockets (every gal loves pockets!) and a gently elasticated bodice. Stylish yet comfortable. Winning! We loved how she styled it with bold gold jewellery and flawless makeup.