Duchess Sophie stuns in wrap-over satin skirt and ballet heels
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh up close smiling© Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a floral satin skirt by one of her favourite designers 

Lydia Mormen
Junior Beauty Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked divine as she posed alongside Ethiopian President Taye Atske-Selassie during a recent visit to the country’s capital, Addis Ababa, to discuss national and regional issues.  

The wife of Prince Edward, 59, paired the mid-calf length floral skirt from one of her go-to brands, Erdem, with a structured wool blazer in ultramarine from Max Mara, and a pair of classic ballet pink patent heels with pearl detailing from Jimmy Choo. A pop of crisp white in the form of a round-neck T-shirt gave the look a youthful twist. 

While the weather in Ethiopia is currently in the early 20s as they head into dry season, the outfit, with its mid-weight fabrics, is the perfect inspiration for transitional dressing during the Autumn months, when the temperature can fluctuate. 

As for accessories, she kept it simple with a pair of diamond earrings, foregoing her usual statement necklaces and keeping her neck bare. Her hair was tousled into a classic French twist - a look she has been loving of late. 

Duchess Sophie’s recycled wardrobe 

Unafraid to re-wear her wardrobe, the mum of two regularly re-works her outfits, this one included, instead of investing in new pieces for every occasion. 

A long-time fan of bold, floral designs, she was last spotted wearing the skirt for a photo shoot with her husband, Prince Edward, at their Bagshot Park residence in Surrey last year. 

Sophie in floral dress with members of military© Getty
Sophie also wore Erdem at a 5 Rifles Homecoming Parade in Bulford recently

Sophie's go-to brand 

Known as one of Duchess Sophie’s favourite fashion brands, you’ll regularly spot the royal in a variety of pieces from her eclectic collection of botanical print masterpieces. The half-Turkish and half-British designer, Erdem Moralioglu, moved to London from Canada in 2005 when he started his fashion label. 

Eponymous for its ultra-feminine silhouettes and bold floral prints the brand has become a go-to for a host of A-listers including Keira Knightley, Lily James and Saoirse Ronan.

Duchess of Edinburgh's Ethiopia trip

The Duchess of Edinburgh speaking to women in traditional African dress© Alamy
The Duchess's trip to Ethiopia follows a recent visit to Chad

As Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, the Duchess last visited Ethiopia in October 2023, meeting with patients, specialists and government representatives, as well as visiting UNICEF’s Sabacare IDP Camp. On this occasion, she met with President Taye to discuss the impact of conflict on women and girls, support for refugees, and the elimination of blindness and sight loss. 

The visit follows on from her recent visit to Chad in Central Africa to support the Women, Peace and Security Initiative. She was pictured becoming emotional while meeting with refugees who had fled the civil war in Sudan.

