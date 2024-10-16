Duchess Sophie makes subtle tweak to flattering lime satin dress

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted with Amina Priscille Longoh, the Minister of State for Women and Child Protection for Chad during her solo visit.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing an unexpected lime green dress - the 'Brooke' style from Amanda Ross x Soler London. The royal made a subtle tweak to the satin number, swapping the crew neck for a flattering V-shaped style.

View post on X Prince Edward's wife also changed the blue waistband for a metallic belt with a chunky reflective buckle. Translated to English, the Chadian politician penned: "I had the pleasure of sharing a Chadian coffee this morning with Her Royal Highness, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh who is staying in Chad. "We discussed her commitment to women's rights and children's education, especially in times of crisis," she continued. "She wanted to pay tribute to Chad in coordinating the response to refugees and especially the hospitality and resilience of the host communities."

Sophie's visit to Chad © Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh gave a speech during a reception at the British Embassy in N'Djamena, Chad On Monday, Prince William's aunt made a speech at the British embassy in N'Djamena having met charity workers and NGO workers. She was seen in a red ankle-skimming wrap dress from Ghost with a white star and crescent moon print.

© Getty The royal met refugees crossing the border from Sudan to escape the eighteen-month civil war The Duchess is visiting the African country with Unicef representatives. At the beginning of the trip, she was moved to tears having met with refugees who had fled the civil war in Sudan.

Sophie's autumn fashion © Getty Sophie is the patron of the Royal Colonel 5th Battalion Prior to the visit, Sophie stepped out on a number of outings wearing printed looks. On 4 October, the Duchess spoke with members of the 5th Battalion, The Rifles during a medal presentation ahead of their homecoming parade, after a six-month deployment in Estonia, at Picton Barracks in Wiltshire.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a chic Erdem dress She was seen wearing a pink and khaki floral dress from Erdem with a collared neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. The designer number was teamed with the 'Rosalia' heels from Jimmy Choo.

© Getty Sophie wore a Vince suit in a plaid fabric The royal also opted for a printed outfit when she wore a grey plaid suit from Vince when she opened the Domaine Evremond Winery in Kent.

© Getty Sophie attended the opening of the Domaine Evremond Winery DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie makes a statement in patchwork dress and ruby slippers The classic ensemble was teamed with a duck egg blue satin shirt and the on-trend 'Ixia 80' burgundy patent pumps from Jimmy Choo which had her looking like an autumnal It-girl.