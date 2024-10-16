Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie just rocked a French Twist - and it's the easiest royal updo of all
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie just rocked a French Twist - and it's the easiest royal updo of all
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during the 5th Battalion, The Rifles (5 RIFLES) homecoming parade at Picton Barracks on October 4, 2024 in Bulford, Wiltshire. © Getty

Duchess Sophie just rocked a French Twist - and it's the easiest royal updo of all

Love royal updos? This hairstyle is so easy to copy

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Last week, the beautiful Duchess of Edinburgh went to numerous events and we just loved her hair. The blonde beauty's mane always looks incredible - and never more so than when she visited an army barracks in Bulford.

WATCH: Golden-haired royals

It was teased into a style known as a 'French Twist' - a classic updo, where hair is gathered and twisted up, and secured with a clip of some description. Sophie used a gold clasp for hers and it looked so chic.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during the 5th Battalion, The Rifles (5 RIFLES) homecoming parade at Picton Barracks on October 4, 2024 in Bulford, Wiltshire. © Getty
Sophie's 'French Twist' updo is so chic

We spoke to Natalia Romaniuc of Windle London Salon, who gave us the lowdown on Sophie's updo and how easy it is to emulate at home.

Natalia explains: "The French Twist is a timeless updo for any occasion."

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiles in grey check suit close up© Getty
Sophie's hair always looks gorgeous

"It's a classic hairstyle celebrated for its elegance and versatility. The French twist is a stylish and adaptable hairstyle, with just a few simple steps, you can create a look that suits any occasion. They can be sleek and glamorous, or messy and undone, and also fits beautifully on any hair length."

How to Create a French Twist

"Gather your hair. Sweep all your hair to one side and secure it with bobby pins; hold your hair in place with bobby pins at the back. Twist your hair - twist the gathered hair up along the back of your head. Tuck loose ends away into the twist. Then secure with U-shaped hair pins which are designed to give extra hold."

woman smiling in pink dress and red cardigan© Getty Images
Prince Edward's wife often wears her hair up

The talented professional also advises: "For a sleek finish, use smoothing serum or gel for a polished look. If you want more of an undone, messy style, leave a few strands out for a relaxed vibe. You could also add accessories. Decorative pins or flowers can elevate your look. And lastly, I would always say to try and use a French Comb to achieve this look at home easily, making it simpler to secure your twist."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Hair

See more

Read More