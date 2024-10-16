Duchess Sophie just rocked a French Twist - and it's the easiest royal updo of all

Last week, the beautiful Duchess of Edinburgh went to numerous events and we just loved her hair. The blonde beauty's mane always looks incredible - and never more so than when she visited an army barracks in Bulford.

It was teased into a style known as a 'French Twist' - a classic updo, where hair is gathered and twisted up, and secured with a clip of some description. Sophie used a gold clasp for hers and it looked so chic.

© Getty Sophie's 'French Twist' updo is so chic

We spoke to Natalia Romaniuc of Windle London Salon, who gave us the lowdown on Sophie's updo and how easy it is to emulate at home.

Natalia explains: "The French Twist is a timeless updo for any occasion."

© Getty Sophie's hair always looks gorgeous

"It's a classic hairstyle celebrated for its elegance and versatility. The French twist is a stylish and adaptable hairstyle, with just a few simple steps, you can create a look that suits any occasion. They can be sleek and glamorous, or messy and undone, and also fits beautifully on any hair length."

How to Create a French Twist

"Gather your hair. Sweep all your hair to one side and secure it with bobby pins; hold your hair in place with bobby pins at the back. Twist your hair - twist the gathered hair up along the back of your head. Tuck loose ends away into the twist. Then secure with U-shaped hair pins which are designed to give extra hold."

© Getty Images Prince Edward's wife often wears her hair up

The talented professional also advises: "For a sleek finish, use smoothing serum or gel for a polished look. If you want more of an undone, messy style, leave a few strands out for a relaxed vibe. You could also add accessories. Decorative pins or flowers can elevate your look. And lastly, I would always say to try and use a French Comb to achieve this look at home easily, making it simpler to secure your twist."